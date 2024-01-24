Poland to hold talks with Ukraine on export licences, leaving embargo in force for now

Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski has said that Poland will start technical talks with Ukraine on export licences in a few days. He has stated that the start of the talks does not mean the embargo will be lifted, and it will remain in force for the time being.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polskie Radio

Quote from Siekierski: "Our experts from the Ministry of Agriculture will communicate with experts from the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine and discuss product by product. There will be licences that will indicate the volume of exports, and these licences will also contain details of the recipient where the goods are going.

We want to formalise this a bit, but it would also streamline trade flows."

Details: Sekerski said that the certificates, based on those agreed by Romania and Bulgaria with Ukraine, would limit the excessive flow of goods to Poland and help end the trade dispute between Warsaw and Kyiv.

"Until we agree on bilateral rules on the flow of goods, the embargo will not be lifted. Only when we reach an agreement and agree on certain things will we talk about lifting the embargo," he said.

Background:

During his visit to Kyiv, Donald Tusk, the new Prime Minister of Poland, stated that Ukraine and Poland would find a way out that would be beneficial for the agricultural producers of both countries.

At the same time, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv had promised to make every effort to protect the interests of Polish farmers and hauliers and expressed expectations that Poland would also take steps to lift restrictions on Ukrainian farmers and producers.

