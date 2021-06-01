Poland: Huawei ex-exec, expert accused of spying for China

MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The trial opened in a Warsaw court on Tuesday of two men accused of spying for China — a Chinese citizen who is a former director of Huawei in Poland and a Polish cybersecurity expert.

The men, Weijing Wang and Piotr Durbajlo, who have both pleaded not guilty, were in court at the start of the trial on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors requested that the trial be held in secret due to the classified nature of some of the evidence. Though Wang and Durbajlo objected, the court agreed, citing state interests, and journalists were asked to leave.

Wang and Durbajlo were arrested by Polish authorities in January 2019 and accused of spying for China under the cover of seeking business deals for China’s technology giant Huawei.

Wang has been in custody since his arrest.

Durbajlo, a former cybersecurity expert for government agencies including the Internal Security Agency, has been released on bail.

According to the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, the indictment is partly classified, but its public section alleges that Wang is a Chinese intelligence agent and from 2011-2019 sought high-ranking contracts for Huawei that would give the Chinese company insight into, and influence over, Poland's state and local administration data systems.

He studied in Poland and later served at the Chinese Consulate in Gdansk before moving over to a senior position at Huawei. He is also known by a Polish first name, Stanislaw.

The Pole is suspected of helping him establish contacts and providing him with documents.

If convicted, they face a minimum of three years in prison.

Their trial is expected to take months and there is no date yet for the final verdict.

Their arrests came at a time when the U.S. was exerting pressure on its allies not to use Huawei over data security concerns.

The company has been blocked in the U.S. since 2012 over fears that its equipment is a security risk, and in 2018 Australia, New Zealand and Japan instituted their own bans against using Huawei.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden eyes grants, federal purchasing to narrow racial wealth, home ownership gaps

    President Joe Biden will announce steps on Tuesday to narrow the large and persistent racial wealth gap that divides Black, Latino and white Americans, although he will stop short of a cancellation of student loan debt demanded by civil rights groups. Biden, a Democrat, will call for billions of dollars in grants and investments to benefit poor minority communities, as well as a big increase in federal procurement from small, disadvantaged businesses, and a crackdown on housing discrimination, administration officials told reporters. He will unveil the measures during a visit to the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where hundreds of Black Americans were massacred by a white mob 100 years ago.

  • Tory peer’s daughter-in-law charged after police officer killed in Belize shooting

    Jasmine Hartin is partner of the son of Conservative grandee Lord Ashcroft

  • Czech police call for premier's indictment in fraud case

    Czech police recommended again on Monday that Prime Minister Andrej Babis should be indicted over alleged fraud involving European Union subsidies. Prague’s prosecution office said it has received the results of the updated police investigation into Babis’ possible involvement in the $2 million fraud. Prosecutors now have to decide whether to file charges against Babis or dismiss them.

  • Indian economy, hit by COVID-19, shrinks by 7.3% in 2020-21

    India’s economy, pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic, contracted by 7.3% in the 2020-21 financial year, just before the country was hit by another catastrophic surge in infections. The economy grew at a 1.6% annual rate in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Monday by the government, but that recovery was stifled by a resurgence of infections in March. Daily new cases set global records, spurring many states to announce widespread restrictions and lockdowns.

  • JBS cyberattack disrupts Australian meat production

    Thousands of Australian meat workers had no work for a second day on Tuesday after a cyberattack crippled the world’s largest meat processing company. JBS is also Australia’s largest meat and food processing company, with 47 facilities across the country including abattoirs, feedlots and meat processing sites. JBS USA said in a statement from Greeley, Colorado, on Monday that it was the target on Sunday of an “organized cybersecurity attack” affecting some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems.

  • U.S. spied on Merkel and other Europeans through Danish cables - broadcaster DR

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of neighbouring countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Danish state broadcaster DR said. The findings are the result of a 2015 internal investigation in the Danish Defence Intelligence Service into NSA's role in the partnership, DR said, citing nine unnamed sources with access to the investigation.

  • Capitol Suspect's Attorney Compares Rioters To Cultists Who Drank Jim Jones' Kool-Aid

    This time Donald Trump's followers swallowed his "big lie" of a rigged presidential election before they stormed the Capitol.

  • Juan Williams: 'Extremism Among Republicans Is Paralyzing Congress'

    The Fox News political analyst blasted the GOP in a Memorial Day essay to remember.

  • Biden honored his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, during his Memorial Day speech

    Biden said one of the proudest things his son Beau did in his life was serving a Delaware National Guard unit in Iraq for a year.

  • Pac funded by Trump loyalists targets 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him

    America Strong Pac has launched website which features all of the Republican rebels states: ‘Remove the 10 pretenders’ Donald Trump’s grip on the party remains firm and there is much outright hostility to the few senior politicians who criticize him or vote against his wishes. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all being targeted by a well-funded new political group largely funded by supporters of the former president. America Strong Pac has launched a website which features all 10 of the Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his legion of loyal followers who still hold immense power in the party despite his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. “Remove the 10 pretenders,” the group’s website states. The 10 Republicans joined with Democrats to approve one article of impeachment against Trump, charging the president with “incitement of insurrection” for his actions around the 6 January storming of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Trump was later acquitted in a Senate trial. The news is the latest salvo in an ongoing fight in the Republican party as it seeks to come to terms with Trump’s ousting. Trump’s grip on the party remains firm and there is much outright hostility to the few senior politicians who criticize him or vote against his wishes. America Strong’s treasurer is Jack Mantua, who was the Trump campaign’s executive director of strategic coalitions, and Bill White, a Georgia businessman and prolific Trump fundraiser, has been helping to line up potential donors for the organization, according to the Axios news website. A particular target of the group is Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, who was ousted from her senior leadership position in the House after thundering criticism of Trump’s actions around the 6 January attack in which five people died. Cheney has said that keeping Trump out of office in the future is one of her main aims, but she now faces several Republican primary challengers for her seat. White told Axios that America Strong would be monitoring her “permanently” in the future in a bid to rid her from the party. “Liz Cheney betrayed us,” said a short 30 second video ad on the website.

  • AMLO wants to transform Mexico. An election may stop him

    Mexico's big June 6 election is widely viewed as a referendum on the polarizing presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

  • Biden to visit Tulsa massacre site as U.S. confronts racial legacy

    Joe Biden on Tuesday will become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site of the massacre of hundreds of Black Americans by a white mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he marks one of the worst chapters in the country's history of racial violence. Biden, a Democrat, will meet with the handful of surviving members of the Greenwood community on the 100th anniversary of the killings, and announce steps to combat inequality, White House officials said. The president will speak about the U.S. legacy of racism and acknowledge the challenges going forward, an administration official said, noting he cannot fulfill his promise to restore the "soul" of the nation without recognizing the complexity of its history.

  • Could Lamar Jackson become the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history?

    Many have speculated on what quarterback Lamar Jackson's next contract will look like. Could he become the highest-paid QB in NFL history?

  • Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

    The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.

  • India-China border: Blogger jailed for 'slandering' soldiers who died in clash

    Qiu Ziming had commented on Chinese soldiers who died in a border clash with Indian troops.

  • After 24 years of memes and mockery, a cursed Mexican soccer team wins big

    Mexican soccer club Cruz Azul was long thought to be so cursed that its very name became slang for "choke." But on Sunday, it won it all.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • ‘It hurts’: Mother describes heart-wrenching call from son who was hit in Florida shooting

    ‘He called us, frantic, telling us that he had been shot’, mom recalls