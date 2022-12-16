Poland inks deal with Saab for naval training system

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is buying a system to train naval crews in anti-submarine warfare from Sweden's Saab, its defence minister said on Friday, as Warsaw ramps up defence spending in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The NATO member has vowed to boost defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product, from 2% of GDP in recent years, and to more than double the size of its army in response to the conflict.

"Today we concluded a contract with Saab Dynamics AB for the delivery of the AUV 62-AT unmanned training system," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

"The system is designed for advanced training of ship crews and naval aviation in the field of anti-submarine warfare."

In November, Saab said it signed a 620-million-euro ($659.80 million) deal with Poland for two ships used for gathering intelligence data.

Blaszczak did not say on Friday how much the training system deal was worth.

($1 = 0.9397 euros)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Susan Fenton)