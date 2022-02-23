Poland lifts most COVID-19 restrictions March 1; masks stay

WASAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is lifting most COVID-19 restrictions including limits on the people inside restaurants and theaters from March 1, but will continue with mandatory face masks indoors and isolation rules, the government said Wednesday.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said the lifting of most of the restrictions was possible because the number of new daily infections and hospitalizations was falling significantly, and herd immunity was above 90% as a result of both vaccinations and infections.

Discos and clubs can reopen on Tuesday, and the 50% capacity limit on the number of people on public transport and in malls, restaurants, theaters and sports venues will also be lifted. State and regional administration workers can return to work in the office.

Niedzielski said mask-wearing in indoor public places will still be required, and those infected will still need to isolate for seven days to prevent transmission of COVID-19. The government will decide whether to lift the mandatory wearing of masks in coming weeks.

Poland reported almost 20,500 new infections and 360 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. At the peak of the most recent infection surge in mid-January, almost 60,000 new daily infections were reported in this nation of 38 million. Over 22 million people have been fully immunized with vaccines.

