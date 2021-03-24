Poland facing tougher COVID-19 curbs as infections rise: PM's aide

COVID-19 ward at MSWiA hospital in Warsaw
1 min read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will likely have to toughen COVID-19 restrictions again after reporting what early figures suggest will be a record number of new infections on Wednesday, the prime minister's top aide Michal Dworczyk said.

The government ordered theatres, shopping malls, hotels and cinemas to close last week after a rise in cases, driven by the variant of the coronavirus first spotted in Britain.

But there have been growing media reports that it will have to bring in more curbs ahead of the busy Easter holidays, usually marked by packed church services and family gatherings in the deeply Catholic country.

"We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections," Dworczyk told private television broadcaster Polsat News.

That would break the daily record of 27,875 new cases reported in November.

"We cannot remain indifferent to this situation and we will have to take decisions that will be communicated tomorrow," Dworczyk said. He declined to provide details on the curbs.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Andrew Heavens)

