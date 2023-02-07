Poland man charged with manslaughter admits bail violation

Feb. 6—AUBURN — A Poland man charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash last summer on state Route 4 in Turner was ordered Monday to remain on house arrest while he awaits trial.

Joshua A. Doughty, 39, appeared in Androscoggin County Superior Court by videoconference after his indictment last month by an Androscoggin County grand jury on a manslaughter charge.

On Monday, he admitted at the time of the crash to having alcohol and illegal drugs in violation of his bail stemming from a charge of criminal operating under the influence from his arrest on May 23, 2021, in Poland.

Two days before the Aug. 26, 2022, crash that killed 59-year-old Holly Woods of Peru, Doughty had additionally been issued a summons on a criminal OUI charge.

He was out on bail on Aug. 24, 2022, when he was charged with OUI in Lewiston; he also was charged at that time with criminal speeding. He was not arrested because Androscoggin County Jail was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, according to prosecutors.

His attorney, Jesse James Ian Archer, told Justice Harold Stewart II on Monday that prosecutors and the defense agreed before the hearing that Doughty would only be allowed to leave his home for work, legal appointments and any necessary shopping, as approved by Maine Pretrial Services, under whose supervision Doughty will remain until trial on the manslaughter charge.

During that time, he also is barred from having any alcohol or illegal drugs for which he can be searched and tested.

He has posted $1,000 cash as part of his bail conditions.

If convicted of manslaughter, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

The grand jury also indicted him on two counts of felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, each charge punishable by up to five years in prison. The grand jury also brought three misdemeanor charges, two for violation of condition of release and one for driving to endanger.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

Woods was traveling northbound on Route 4 in a sedan when a pickup truck driven by Doughty crossed the centerline and collided with Woods' car, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

Police reported that Doughty had fallen asleep in his 2020 Ford F-350 pickup truck at the time of the crash.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene. Doughty was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash occurred before noon near Scott's Recreation and the intersection of state Route 219, deputies said.