Poland man charged with manslaughter in Turner crash

Jan. 5—AUBURN — A Poland man was charged Wednesday with manslaughter stemming from a fatal crash in August in Turner last summer.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Joshua A. Doughty, 39, with the felony, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Holly Woods, 59, of Peru was traveling northbound on Route 4 in a sedan when a pickup truck driven by Doughty crossed the centerline and collided with Woods' car on Aug. 26, 2022, authorities said.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said Doughty had fallen asleep at the wheel of his 2020 Ford F-350 pickup truck at the time of the crash.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene; Doughty was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. near Scott's Recreation and the intersection of Route 219, authorities said.

In the indictment, Doughty also was charged with the two additional felonies of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Doughty was charged with three misdemeanors, including driving to endanger and two counts of violation of bail. Each of those charges is punishable by up to six months in jail.

He is accused of violating one of the terms of his bail that prohibited his use or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs.

With the indictment, Doughty can be arraigned in court where he would be expected to enter pleas to each of the charges.