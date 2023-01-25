Poland man denies charges in fatal Turner crash

Jan. 25—LEWISTON — A Poland man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges in connection with an August 2022 crash that claimed the life of a Peru woman on state Route 4 in Turner.

Joshua A. Doughty, 40, denied felony charges of manslaughter and two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon three weeks after he was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury. He was allowed to remain free on personal recognizance bail while awaiting a status conference in the case scheduled for the end of March.

The manslaughter charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison; reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, up to five years each.

On Aug. 26, police said, Holly Woods, 59, of Peru was traveling northbound on Route 4 in a sedan when a pickup truck driven by Doughty crossed the centerline and collided with Woods' car.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said Doughty had fallen asleep in his 2020 Ford F-350 pickup truck at the time of the crash.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene. Doughty was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash occurred before noon near Scott's Recreation and the intersection of state Route 219, authorities said.

Doughty was also charged with three misdemeanors, including driving to endanger and two counts of violation of bail. Each of those charges is punishable by up to six months in jail.

He is accused of violating one of the terms of his bail that prohibited his use or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs.

According to her obituary, Woods, a mother of two, was an education technician, going into her 20th year on the job when she was killed. She had been employed at Meroby Elementary School in Mexico.

"She loved her students," according to the obituary, "and always cared deeply about their progress and successes and took great pride in their accomplishments."