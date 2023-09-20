Poland might reduce assistance to Ukrainian refugees in 2024

Poland will likely cut financial support for Ukrainians who fled Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Peter Müller, government spokesman, in an interview with the Polsat TV channel; Bloomberg.

Peter Müller says that support for Ukrainian refugees, including waiving residence and work permit requirements, free access to schools, medical care and family benefits, will not be extended in 2024.

"These rules will simply become invalid next year. I think that, to a large extent, these rules will not be extended," Müller said.

The European Commission offered to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians who fled Russia's aggression against Ukraine from 4 March 2024 to 3 March 2025.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive on 4 March 2022 by the unanimous decision of the Member States, and it was automatically extended for one year.

The commission considers that the reasons for temporary protection remain. Therefore, temporary protection should be continued as a necessary response to the current precarious situation, which does not yet contribute to the safe and lasting return of those who enjoy temporary protection.

Now, this proposal must be approved by the EU Council.

The European Commission has previously reported that it is ready to take the necessary measures for further extension of the directive on temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, if necessary, until 2025.

