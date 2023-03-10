Poland murder suspect returns to Maine on Friday

Mar. 9—AUBURN — A Lewiston man charged with murder in the Feb. 21 deaths of a Massachusetts man and a Lewiston teen in Poland was brought to Maine from a New Hampshire jail Thursday by Maine State Police detectives.

Aaron Aldrich, 46, was brought from Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire, to Androscoggin County Jail where he was booked on outstanding warrants, jail and police officials said.

Aldrich was arrested in New Hampshire on unrelated property crime charges there.

He is due in Androscoggin County Superior Court on Monday for his initial appearance on two charges of murder.

He is being held without bail pending that appearance.

Few details of the alleged crimes have been released to the public

Police said the bodies of Shoeb Mohamed Aden, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston were found at a mobile home at 25 Tripp Road in Poland after police were dispatched to that address for a welfare check.