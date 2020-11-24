Poland Payments Market Report 2020: Total Number of Payments in Poland Exceeded 8.8 Billion in 2019, it is Expected to Stagnate and Fall Slightly in 2020
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payments in Poland, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Payments in Poland 2020" offers a look into the payments sector in Poland. The analysis covers various statistics on card payments, cash transactions, and the whole spectrum of other payment methods nowadays accepted by merchants in Poland.
The publication gives a solid overview of current trends in the payments market, including new technologies, key players, and merchant survey results. The report contains also company profiles of major players in payments in Poland as of 2020.
Poland's payment market had been growing fast until early 2020 when the trend came to an abrupt halt due to covid19 related business closures and highly reduced economic activity. While the total number of payments in Poland exceeded 8.8 billion in 2019, after increasing over 17% YoY, it is expected to stagnate and fall slightly in 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Payments in Poland and in Europe
Consumer markets in Europe, 2019
Total payments in Poland, structure by type, 2015-2020F
Total payments: Europe vs. Poland, structure by type, 2019
Card payment volumes in Europe & in Poland (1/2), 2017-2019
Card payment volumes in Europe & in Poland (2/2), 2019
2. Payments and payment infrastructure in Poland
Card payments in Poland, 2015-2020F
POS infrastructure evolution in Poland, 2015-2020 H1
ATM networks in Poland, 2015-2020 H1, Top ATM operators
Cash withdrawals in Poland, 2015-2020F
Cash in circulation and interest rates in Poland, 2012-Sep.2020
Cards issued in Poland, 2015-20H1, split by type & brand, 2020H1
Cards/terminals in Poland by functionality, 2016-2020 H1
Top issuers of payment cards in Poland, 2020 H1
Automated Clearing House (ACH) in Poland; Transaction volumes: ELIXIR, Express ELIXIR, SORBNET2, BlueCash, BLIK, 2014-2020H1
Overview of mobile payments in Poland by the origin of funds, 2020 H1
Key banks and mobile payment services supported, 2020 H1
Evolution of online/mobile banking users 2018-2020 H1
Number of cards used in mobile payments/wallets, 2020 H1
PSD2 - first implementations in Poland
3. Retail landscape (merchants) and payment methods
Brick & mortar (b&m) vs. online retail landscape, 2019
Key payments methods available in B&M and in online retail, 2020
Survey on payment methods in 58 large online stores, Oct. 2020
Online merchants & payment methods- case (1/3): Allegro
Online merchants & payment methods- case (2/3): RTVEuroAGD
Online merchants & payment methods- case (3/3): empik.com
Key players in specialized mobile payments in public /municipal transportation, 2019
4. Key players by segment
Mobile payments (1/3): BLIK
Mobile payments (2/3): Google Pay
Mobile payments (3/3): Apple Pay
Digital wallets (1/2): MasterPass
Digital wallets (2/2): VISA Checkout
Payment aggregators (1/2): Przelewy 24/Dotpay/eCard
Payment aggregators (2/2): PayU
Digital wallet with hybrid funding: PayPal
5. Forecast
Total payments in Poland forecast (2022)
Companies Mentioned
Apple Pay
BLIK
Blue Media
Dotpay
eCard
Elavon
eService
Getin bank
Google Pay
iKasa
IT Card
KIR
MasterPass
Millennium
moBilet
mPay
PayPal
PaySafeCard
PayU
Pekao
PKO
Polcard
Przelewy24
Santander
SkyCash
tpay
Ukash
Visa Checkout
