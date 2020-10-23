Poland plans curbs on restaurants to contain virus: government aide

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's government plans to limit restaurant activity to serving only takeaway food in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the cabinet's top medical adviser said on Friday, after a series of daily infection records.

Andrzej Horban, the prime minister's adviser in charge of the fight against the pandemic, also told private Radio Zet that the government would recommend people in their 70s and older to stay at home.

According to the Wirtualna Polska internet portal, the government also plans to introduce a ban on gatherings of more than five people, and to allow children to leave their homes during the day only in the company of an adult. The government's spokesman was unavailable to comment on the report.





(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)