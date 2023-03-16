Poland plans to grant Ukraine's request for fighter jets

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel as they meet at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president said Thursday that his country plans to give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, which would make it the first NATO member to fulfill the Ukrainian government's increasingly urgent requests for warplanes.

President Andrzej Duda said Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes “within the next few days” and that the rest needed servicing and would be supplied later. The Polish word he used to describe their number can mean between 11 and 19.

“They are in the last years of their functioning but they are in good working condition,” Duda said of the aircraft.

Duda did not say whether other countries would be making the same move, although Slovakia has said it would send its disused MiGs to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some other countries with MiGs also had pledged them to Kyiv, but he did not name them.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for Western supporters to share fighter jets, NATO allies have expressed hesitancy.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine had several dozen MiG-29s it inherited in the collapse of the Soviet Union, but it’s unclear how many of them remain in service after more than a year of fighting.

The debate over whether to provide non-NATO country Ukraine with fighter jets was initiated over a year ago, but NATO has been wary of making the war escalate.

Duda made the announcement during a joint news conference in Warsaw with the visiting Czech president, Petr Pavel.

Duda said Poland’s air force would replace the planes it gives to Ukraine with South Korea-made FA-50 fighters and American-made F-35s.

Poland was also the first NATO nation to hand German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, last month.

Poland is a crucial ally in the Ukraine crisis. It is hosting thousands of American troops and is taking in more people fleeing the war in Ukraine than any other nation, in the midst of the largest European refugee crisis in decades.

It has suffered invasions and occupations by Russia for centuries and still fears Russia despite being a member of NATO.

___ Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Poland to hand over 4 jets to Ukraine in coming days – Duda

    Polish President Andrzej Duda has announced the transfer of four MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days. Source: European Pravda citing rp.pl Details: "In the coming days, we are handing over four aircraft to Ukraine in full working condition.

  • Sunak’s Northern Ireland Deal Set for Parliament Vote Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak will give UK lawmakers a chance next week to vote on new post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, as the prime minister seeks to crystallize his agreement with the European Union.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareh

  • U.S. grapples with forces unleashed by Iraq invasion 20 years later

    From an empowered Iran and eroded U.S. influence to the cost of keeping U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria to combat Islamic State fighters, the United States still contends with the consequences of invading Iraq 20 years ago, current and former officials say. Then-U.S. President George W. Bush's 2003 decision to oust Saddam Hussein by force, the way limited U.S. troop numbers enabled ethnic strife and the eventual 2011 U.S. pullout have all greatly complicated U.S. policy in the Middle East, they said.

  • Factbox-Who has run Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion?

    The U.S.-led invasion of Iraq was designed to pave the way for a thriving democracy but the mostly ineffective governments elected since 2003 have left many Iraqis disappointed. Under a governing system in place since the post-Saddam Hussein constitution was adopted in 2005, the prime minister is a member of the Shi’ite Muslim majority, the speaker is a Sunni and the largely ceremonial role of president is held by a Kurd. The Shi'ites are led by mercurial cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on one side and by a collection of mostly Iran-aligned groups known as the Coordination Framework on the other.

  • Russia seeks to study downed US drone

    A Russian official said they are not certain that the American drone could be recovered.

  • Poland to send Ukraine 4 MiG-29 jets in coming days

    Poland will send Ukraine four MiG-29 fighter jets in coming days, the president said on Thursday, making it the first of Kyiv's allies to provide such aircraft. One of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, Warsaw has taken a leading role in persuading sometimes hesitant allies to provide Kyiv with heavy weaponry. It has said that any transfer of jets would be as part of a coalition.

  • China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's Baidu unveiled its much-awaited artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Ernie Bot on Thursday, but disappointed investors with its use of pre-recorded videos and the lack of a public launch, sending its shares tumbling. The just over an hour-long presentation, which came two days after Alphabet Inc's Google unveiled a flurry of AI tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, gave the world a glimpse of what could be China's strongest rival to U.S. research lab OpenAI's ChatGPT. But unlike ChatGPT, which last November launched as a free to use chatbot to the public, Baidu limited the presentation to brief videos that showed Ernie carrying out mathematical calculations, speaking in Chinese dialects and generating a video and image with text prompts.

  • Sammo Hung praises Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win, reminisces on casting her in first role

    Hong Kong film legend Sammo Hung recently commented on Michelle Yeoh winning the Best Actress award at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. “I’m very happy for her,” said Hung, 71, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hung first encountered the 60-year-old Oscar winner in 1984 at a screen test for “The Owl vs. Bombo,” an action comedy film he was set to both direct and star in.

  • Memphis Grizzlies pull starters in third quarter in 19-point road loss to Miami Heat

    The Memphis Grizzlies got encouraging performances from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ziaire Williams, but it wasn't enough against the Miami Heat.

  • Aaron Rodgers plans to continue NFL career, says he wants to play for New York Jets

    One of the NFL's all-time greats, Aaron Rodgers, says he wants to continue his career with the New York Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Nancy Chen has more on why this announcement is sending shock waves through the league.

  • Ravens reportedly give QB Tyler Huntley low restricted tender

    The Ravens have reportedly given quarterback Tyler Huntley a low tender

  • Russia is so cut off from the international financial system that the Kremlin thinks Western sanctions have 'insured' the country against the banking crisis

    International financial firms have left or are planning their exits from Russia. Some Russian banks have also been banned from SWIFT.

  • Minnesota Republican votes against free school meals bill because 'I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry'

    "I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry," said state senator Steve Drazkowski before voting against the bill on Tuesday.

  • Michael Cohen tells Republicans 'think twice' as he finished testifying to a Manhattan grand jury that's expected to consider if Trump should face charges

    Cohen started testifying to the Manhattan grand jury earlier this week, telling reporters the hush-money case had "been a long time coming."

  • Russia’s next civil war has already begun

    One of the bloodiest battles in modern European history is taking place in Bakhmut, with reports of more than 1,000 soldiers dying in a single day. But more significantly for the Kremlin, it may also be the site of an extraordinary Russian civil war, playing out on Ukrainian soil between different factions. At the heart of it are two of the most significant parts of the Kremlin’s war machine: the Wagner Group and the Russian ministry of defence.

  • Why Vietnam doesn't want to claim Ke Huy Quan

    The actor has openly acknowledged his Vietnamese roots but the reaction to his historic win has been muted.

  • Stormy Daniels makes surprise appearance in Manhattan DA's Trump probe

    Daniels' lawyer said she met with prosecutors and "has agreed to make herself available as a witness." The meeting may have been virtual.

  • Deadly explosion rips through spy agency building in Russia

    At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at an FSB Border Service Department building in Russia, local authorities said.

  • Australian Nuclear Subs Are ‘Worst Deal in History,’ Ex-PM Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating condemned the center-left Labor government’s deal with the US and UK to obtain nuclear submarines, saying the nation’s military sovereignty was being surrendered to the “whim and caprice” of Washington.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,0

  • Pete Buttigieg Breaks Silence On Mike Pence's 'Maternity Leave' Joke

    The Cabinet official recalled that the former vice president was much kinder the last time they met in person.