Poland’s new PM Tusk criticizes neutrality in Russia’s war on Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed support for Ukraine and condemned those who choose to remain neutral in the Russian-Ukrainian war in a statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Jan. 22.

“You are not alone; not least in the sense that this fight is happening in every country in Europe,” Tusk said.

“Today, anyone in the free world who claims neutrality, equal distance, or offers it to Ukraine and Russia deserves the darkest place in political hell.”

Tusk became Poland’s new Prime Minister on Dec. 11, ending the eight-year rule of the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party, led by Jarosław Kaczyński and previous PM Mateusz Morawiecki.

During his speech, Tusk emphasized the importance of further aid to Ukraine and called for the West’s “full mobilization.” He said that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an “attack on us all,” and should be discussed “in unison” to unite allies.

“I will never allow anyone in my government to base their position on any anti-Ukrainian sentiment,” Tusk said in an interview with Polish TVN24 on Jan. 12.

Tusk visited Kyiv for the first time since his appointment on Jan. 22.

