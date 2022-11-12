Poland police chase ends with crash in Oxford; second chase ensues

Nov. 12—OXFORD — A police chase through Poland late Friday night hit 90 mph on Route 26 but ended minutes later when the unknown driver crashed near the Oxford Plains Speedway. A second chase then ensued after the driver reportedly stole a second vehicle.

The runaway driver was believed to be Diego Martinez, who had fled from police in Sabattus early Friday morning.

At about 10 p.m., an Androscoggin County Sheriff's deputy reported that he was pursuing the speeding driver near the Poland Spring Inn. Minutes later, the chase entered Oxford and other police agencies were being called in on the chase.

At about 10:08 p.m., the suspect vehicle was reported to have crashed near the speedway, before police were able to lay down a spike mat. The first officer on scene radioed that the driver had fled on foot and a police tracking dog was being sent to the scene.

Early reports from the crash scene were that evidence was found leading police to believe the driver was the Sabattus man wanted for a standoff and chase in that town earlier Friday morning.

About 30 minutes after the crash, the suspect was seen heading north in a stolen Subaru Outback. Police from multiple agencies were searching for him later Friday night in the Oxford-Norway area.

Shortly after 11 p.m., it was reported that the Subaru the suspect was driving had hit a porch in Norway. By 2 a.m. Saturday, police from several agencies were still searching for Martinez in the area. The tactical team was said to be gearing up once more in Norway.