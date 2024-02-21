Poland: Polish farmer protests allegedly infiltrated by Russia

Polish farmers with their tractors and vehicles block the expressway S3 during a protest against EU climate policies and cheap Ukrainian agricultural products imports. Karol Serewis/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Poland's government is on alert over possible Russian infiltration of the farmers' protests in the country.

"In our opinion, the anti-Ukrainian slogans that appeared during the recent farmers' blockades are an attempt by outside groups that may be influenced by Russian intelligence to take over the movement," the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw said on Wednesday.

The Ministry was extremely concerned to see posters glorifying Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war that he is waging during the protests.

Polish farmers are protesting against EU agricultural policy, but also against the import of cheaper agricultural products from Ukraine.

Farmers blocked transport hubs across the country on Tuesday and unloaded grain from Ukrainian lorries at the Medyka border crossing.

The government's warning is in relation to images seen in the town of Gorzyczki, and published by several Polish media outlets.

The images showed a tractor with a Soviet flag and a poster with the words: "Putin, clean up Ukraine, Brussels and our rulers."

The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the farmer for "propaganda for fascism, communism or another authoritarian form of rule" and incitement of hate.

Politically and militarily, Poland is one of the closest allies to Ukraine.

Poland has taken in approximately one million Ukrainian refugees.

