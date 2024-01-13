Poland put its aircraft on alert during Russian missile attack on 13 January

Poland put its aviation on alert in response to Russia's missile attacks on Ukrainian territory on the morning of 13 January.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, reported by European Pravda

Details: Polish and allied aircraft were deployed in response to the "increased activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aviation, associated with the intention to strike at the territory of Ukraine".

Due to the "necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace", residents of the country, particularly in the southeast, were warned of an increase in noise levels.

After some time, due to the decrease in the threat level, Polish and allied aircraft returned to standard operations.

"The Polish army is constantly monitoring the situation in Ukraine and remains in constant readiness to ensure the safety of Polish airspace," they said.

Background:

On 29 December, the Polish General Staff announced that a Russian missile had violated the country's airspace. The Polish military found that the missile flew 40 kilometres into Poland and returned to Ukraine three minutes later.

On the night of 12-13 January, the Russians launched a missile attack on Ukraine, using 40 targets – cruise, aeroballistic, ballistic, air-launched, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack drones.

Eight targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units, while most weapons failed to reach their targets due to the operation of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

