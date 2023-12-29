Poland puts air defence forces on high alert

Poland's air defence forces have been put on high alert following an incident involving an unidentified object that entered the country from Ukraine.

Source: Polsat News channel, citing Jacek Goryszewski, spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "In order to ensure the safety of our airspace ... the combat readiness of our air defence systems and the on-duty fighter jets has been increased," he said.

The command spokesperson noted that the search for the object is ongoing. Work is also underway to establish the causes of the airspace violation and determine the object's trajectory.

"We know that the airspace of Poland was violated in the morning. The operational command has followed all the procedures, and all individuals who should be informed are aware of this fact," added Goryszewski.

Background:

Polish President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Bureau at 13:00 after reports emerged that an unknown object had entered Polish territory from Ukraine.

A flying object moving at high speed was observed by residents of the Gmina Dołhobyczów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was in the vicinity of Przewodów, where a stray missile exploded a year ago.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed the incident.

It happened amidst Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit. There have been casualties.

The Polish defence minister said he was in constant contact with the president, prime minister, chief of the general staff and operational commander of the armed forces.

Support UP or become our patron!