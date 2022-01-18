Poland raises cybersecurity terror threat after Ukraine cyber attack

FILE PHOTO: A laptop screen displays a warning message on the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in this illustration
·1 min read

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland on Tuesday raised its nationwide cybersecurity terror threat in the wake of a cyber attack on Ukraine last week, adding that the new alert level was preventative.

Last week, Ukraine was hit by a cyber attack that warned Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" as the country braces for a possible new military offensive from neighbouring Russia.

Ukrainian officials say the attack hit around 70 internet sites of government bodies including the security and defence council, the cabinet of ministers and several ministries.

The alarm level in Poland, which is Ukraine's Western neighbour, will be in place until 11:59pm on Sunday, Poland's digital ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The introduction of this alert level means that public administration will be obliged to conduct increased monitoring of the security of ICT systems. It is due to the possibility of a possible security breach of electronic communications," the statement said.

(Reporting by Joanna PlucinskaEditing by Gareth Jones and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia Navy sailor shot in the face while his 3-year-old watched, officials say

    The 3-year-old was grazed by a bullet, Chicago police said.

  • Iran starts trial of Arab separatist leader linked to military parade attack

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader went on trial in Iran on Tuesday on charges of involvement in an attack on a 2018 military parade that killed 25 people and several other bombings, state media reported. Iran said in 2020 that its security forces arrested Habib Farajollah Chaab, a dissident Swedish-Iranian dual national, without saying where or how he was captured. Neighbouring Turkey later detained 11 people, accusing them of involvement in Chaab's abduction and smuggling to Iran.

  • Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack

    Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel's leader. Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday when three tanker trucks exploded in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. On Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned what he described as a "terrorist drone attack".

  • Neil Gorsuch defied a request from Chief Justice John Roberts to wear a mask out of respect for Sonia Sotomayor, a report says

    Gorsuch's refusal to wear a mask led Sotomayor, who has diabetes, to attend oral arguments virtually. The justices are all vaccinated and boosted.

  • Donald Trump-Loving Republicans Celebrate MLK Day And Get Told Where To Go

    The GOP's Lauren Boebert, Lindsey Graham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kevin McCarthy, Kayleigh McEnany and Josh Hawley all were slammed for hypocrisy.

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump 'is done'

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...

  • Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Mark Milley, a target for Trump fans, has COVID-19

    Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.

  • Lawmaker Cleared for Wearing a Pink 'Pussyhat' and Mocking Gov. Greg Abbott's Disability

    A panel reversed the sanctions against state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt for incidents that occurred when she was a county judge in Central Texas

  • Virginia governor, Republicans off to a rough start with ban on critical race theory

    When I first read it, I did not think it could be real. I thought, “this has to be a […] The post Virginia governor, Republicans off to a rough start with ban on critical race theory appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump

    "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...

  • Indonesia names new capital that will replace Jakarta

    Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.

  • Deidre DeJear explains decision to sit while officers recognized

    Deidre DeJear, a prominent Democrat running for governor, is speaking out about why she didn't join a standing ovation acknowledging Iowa's law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds' state address last week.Driving the news: Iowa Field Report, a conservative news outlet, tweeted a picture of DeJear sitting during the governor's speech. She was attending as a guest of Iowa Rep. Chris Hall of Sioux City.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: DeJear

  • UK planes took a long detour around Germany to deliver weapons to Ukraine in case Russia invades

    The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.

  • There Are 100 Million Reasons Why No One Trusts Nancy Pelosi

    Kent Nishimura/GettyDemocrats have the opportunity to do something that is good for the country, that would be commonsensical and populist. So why won’t Nancy Pelosi let them?I’m talking about the “Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act,” introduced by the Democratic senators Mark Kelly and Jon Ossoff. This legislation (like a similar bill offered by Republican Josh Hawley) would prohibit members of Congress and their families (such as Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi) from buying and selling stocks w

  • Preet Bharara: It’s ‘Odd’ Garland Hasn’t Grilled Trump & Co.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhen it comes to Merrick Garland, Donald Trump, and Jan. 6, no news is not good news.The public hasn’t heard anything indicating that Garland’s Department of Justice is zeroing in on Trump. And, according to Preet Bharara—the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and author of Justice Is…—that means it’s very unlikely that Garland has interviewed top Trumpworld figures or the ex-president himself.Plenty of Democrats hope that Garlan

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Trump cutout among pranks left at Executive Mansion for Youngkin

    A life-size cutout of former President Trump reportedly greeted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) when he entered his office for one of his first days of work - one of several pranks left by Youngkin's predecessor.The grinning Trump image - showing the 45th president posing with both thumbs up and a typed out mock message, "I will call soon - we need to talk about 2024!" - was part of a series of pranks that have become a bipartisan tradition of...

  • Liz Cheney’s Wyoming Nemesis Is an Oath Keeper Who Was at Capitol Rally

    CQ-Roll CallWhen the Department of Justice indicted members of the Oath Keepers last week for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, one Republican official might have taken more notice of the arrests than others.Frank Eathorne, who was revealed in a leak last year to be one of 191 Wyoming-based members of the far-right militia group, was in Washington for protests on Jan. 6. But Eathorne is no rank-and-file fringe crank. He is the sitting chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party.That role has m

  • Why There’s a Civil War in Idaho — Inside the GOP

    Idaho is the ‘reddest of red states.’ So why are Republicans fighting so much?