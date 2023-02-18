Poland ready to support Ukraine with MiG jets if broader coalition formed, says PM

EU leaders summit Brussels

(Reuters) - Poland is ready to support Ukraine with its MiG jets, but only if a broader coalition is formed with the United States as a leader, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said on Saturday.

"Today we can talk about transferring our MiG (jets) as part of a wider coalition and we are ready for that...Poland can only be a part of a much larger coalition here, a coalition with the United States as a leader," he said.

(Reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw; editing by Jason Neely)

