Poland receives letter from European Commission demanding lifting of ban on Ukrainian agricultural products

Poland has received a letter from the European Commission demanding that the indefinite embargo on duty-free imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine be lifted.

Source: Czesław Siekierski, the Minister of Agriculture of Poland, reported this to the Polish media

Quote from Siekierski: "We have received a letter from the European Commission demanding that the ban be lifted."

In this regard, Siekierski noted that there is a growing threat of a return to the grain crisis of a year ago.

Quote: "The European Commission is demanding that Poland lift the ban on agricultural products from Ukraine, but farmers are worried about whether Ukrainian grain will really be just in transit."

Background:

On 4 January, Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski said that the Polish-Ukrainian border will not be open to Ukrainian goods and that the embargo on exporting them to Poland is to continue indefinitely.

