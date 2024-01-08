Poland reinforces air defense readiness amid Russian missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities

Consequences of the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv region

Poland has taken measures to protect its airspace following a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on Jan. 8, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on X (Twitter).

The Polish military had observed increased activity in Russian long-range aviation for several hours, which was associated with the launch of missile strikes on targets located in Ukraine.

"All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and the situation is constantly monitored," the command said.

According to top Ukrainian general Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise, air, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs. A total of 59 air strikes were recorded. The air defense forces destroyed 18 cruise missiles and eight Shahed drones.

