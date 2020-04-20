NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poland Reinsurance: Key trends and Opportunities to 2023



Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823113/?utm_source=PRN



'Poland Reinsurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Polish reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium accepted, premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2014-2018).



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

- Key insights into the dynamics of Polish reinsurance industry.

- A comprehensive overview of the Polish economy, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

- Poland insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

- Polish reinsurance industry's market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

- Details of the mergers and acquisitions in the Polish reinsurance industry.

- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Poland -

- It provides historical values for the Polish reinsurance segment for the report's 2014-2018 review period.



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Polish reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Polish reinsurance segment.

- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Polish insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823113/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poland-reinsurance-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2023-301043764.html

SOURCE Reportlinker