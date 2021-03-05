Poland says cases of British virus variant are rising: minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - The British variant now accounts for 25% of the reported coronavirus cases in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday.

Niedzielski also warned that next week the daily number of new coronavirus cases may rise to 18,000 or more compared to 15,829 reported on Friday.

The minister also said that restrictions would be extended by one week in the northeastern region of Warminsko-Mazurskie and would also be imposed in the northern Pomorskie Region.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; editing by Jason Neely)

