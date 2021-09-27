Poland says it found evidence of extremism on migrants' phones

FILE PHOTO: Polish soldiers build a fence on the border between Poland and Belarus near the village of Nomiki
·2 min read

(Refiles to identify Bystrianin as head of Ocalenie Foundation in paragraph 11)

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's interior minister said on Monday material related to Islamic extremism had been found in the phones of migrants crossing its border with Belarus and he called for a 60-day extension to a state of emergency along the frontier.

The European Union member state declared the emergency at the start of September over a surge in migration that Polish and EU officials blame on Belarus. But Poland's nationalist government has drawn criticism from rights groups over its treatment of migrants, five of whom have died on the frontier.

"(The situation is) extremely tense...I will apply to the Council of Ministers (cabinet) for an extension of the state of emergency by 60 days," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told a news conference.

During the briefing Polish officials showed material which they said were text messages and other images linked to Islamic extremism found on some of the migrants' electronic devices.

Reuters could not independently confirm the veracity of the messages or images.

Poland's opposition and human rights groups have accused the ruling right-wing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in the past of stoking prejudice against immigrants for political gain.

During the 2015 migrant crisis, the PiS leader said refugees from the Middle East could bring disease and parasites to Poland.

Most of the current migrants have come from Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa.

On Monday, Kaminski said the government was not trying to stigmatise the migrants but merely presenting evidence it had uncovered to show that some migrants crossing the border could pose a threat to national security.

He said that Polish security services had found links to extremism in 50 out of 200 migrants questioned.

Piotr Bystrianin, head of the Ocalenie Foundation refugee aid charity, said the minister showed no proof that any of the migrants posed a security threat.

"The aim was precisely to stigmatise these people, arouse fear and try to find some pseudo-reasons for maintaining the state of emergency. It's pure propaganda, turning people against refugees like in 2015...," he said.

Poland and the EU have accused Belarus of encouraging migrants from Iraq, Afghanistan and African countries to cross the EU's external borders to put pressure on the bloc over sanctions Brussels has imposed on Minsk over rights abuses.

However, the European Commission and rights groups fear that Poland is forcing migrants at the border back into Belarus, violating their right to seek asylum and putting them at greater risk.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. finishes off dominant, record-breaking Ryder Cup victory with singles rout

    The U.S. took an 11-5 lead into Sunday singles and it didn't take long for them to finish off a dominant Ryder Cup victory, eventually winning 19-11

  • Italy's 'Smart Bay' seeks to tackle Mediterranean climate change

    On Italy's Ligurian coast, biologists and environmentalists are working to tackle the effects of climate change in the Mediterranean with help from a so-called "Smart Bay". Marine biologists fear the Mediterranean is becoming hotter and more acidic, which would affect the habitat of many native species and also lead to violent changes in weather systems such as more frequent tornadoes. The Santa Teresa Smart Bay, in an area on the northwestern coast noted for tourism and diving, is Italy's first underwater "living" laboratory where scientists use aquatic invertebrate animals known as bryozoans and other organisms as live sensors.

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • Liverpool need to show Champions League reaction after Brentford mishaps: Klopp

    Jurgen Klopp played down fears over Liverpool's defensive frailties after their 3-3 draw with Brentford as he prepared his team to face Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

  • Nissan Townstar adds another new electric commercial van option

    Another new electric van is entering the market, and it’s called the Nissan Townstar. “New” is a bit of a misnomer, though, as the EV is replacing Nissan’s old e-NV200 in the automaker’s European commercial vehicles lineup. Nissan is calling it “all-new” compared to the e-NV200, and it’s definitely using plenty of new parts.

  • 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online

    Applying for and obtaining social security benefits can be confusing -- but these five can be easily claimed online. Before you register for or use any of the online tools for SSA benefits, you'll...

  • Make the Final Months of Student Loan Relief Really Pay Off

    All good things must come to an end, and for federal student loan holders, that end will be on Jan. 31, 2022. So, you’ve got a few months left to take full advance of all the CARES Act has to offer. Here’s how.

  • Germany on Course for Three-Way Coalition, Led by Scholz

    Sep.26 -- Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats claimed a mandate to lead Germany's next government in an unprecedentedly tight election to decide who will lead Europe’s biggest economy. Scholz’s SPD is set to win 25.6% of the votes, according to a projection by ZDF on Sunday, while the Christian Democrats under Armin Laschet are set for 24.4%. The fragmented political landscape means three parties would be needed to secure a majority in the German parliament for the first time in decades. Chad Thomas reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Analysis: China's green car credit system to be replaced as country pursues carbon neutrality

    China may replace its green car credit system with a new policy focusing more broadly on reducing carbon emissions, industry executives say. One option being considered is a carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS), three industry executives said. The policy discussions are ongoing and are not final, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Where is Brian Laundrie? Gabby Petito’s boyfriend remains on the run

    Deceased’s fiance was in the sights of law enforcement for several days before he fled his parents home. Now they cannot find any trace of him

  • Germany's CDU bemoans collapse in former Communist East

    Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) expressed concern on Monday at the scale of the party's defeat in the former Communist East in Sunday's federal election that marks the end of the rule of Angela Merkel, who grew up in the region. The CDU had been the dominant political force in the former east for three decades since the party's long-serving leader Helmut Kohl championed reunification in 1990 and promised voters in the deprived region "flourishing landscapes". The party's popularity in the east continued after Merkel took over as chancellor in 2005, but had been waning since she opened the door to more than a million refugees in 2015, fueling the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

  • Kremlin says NATO expansion in Ukraine is a 'red line' for Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin warned on Monday that any expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines", and Belarus said it had agreed to take action with Moscow to counter growing NATO activity. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Moscow ally, accused the United States of setting up training centres in Ukraine which he said amounted to military bases.

  • New champ Usyk heads for simple life, Joshua eyes rematch

    Anthony Joshua was walking back to his dressing room, dazed, bedraggled — he could barely see out of his right eye — with sympathetic shouts coming from the crowd of 66,000 who’d just seen British boxing’s national treasure lose his world heavyweight titles again. Joshua was trying hard not to feel sorry for himself. In fact, he was already plotting how he could defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch.

  • Motorcycle Monday: Museum Rises From The Ashes

    This is fantastic news!

  • Harvard MBA courses move online amid COVID spikes

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;discuss the news of Harvard’s MBA courses moving online as the campus experiences COVID spikes and what this latest move could mean for other schools across the nation.

  • Police working to identify man seen on surveillance video knocking on door in LaSalle

    Police are trying to identify a man seen on surveillance video knocking on the door of a home in LaSalle. Relatives of Jelani Day say they've seen it and it's not him.

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt

    A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.

  • Texas Gov. Won't Budge On Abortion Exceptions As Chris Wallace Grills Him On 15,000 Rapes

    Gov. Greg Abbott's crackdown bans abortions after six weeks even in cases of rape, and he refuses to commit to changing the law for assault survivors.

  • John Oliver Paints A Picture Of Life If Trump Was Still President

    "I know things are bleak right now, but ... this is technically the better timeline."