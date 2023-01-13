Poland Says Iran Releases Its Scientist Detained on Spy Charges

(Bloomberg) -- Iran has freed a Polish university professor detained in September 2021, according to the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Maciej Walczak of Copernicus University, who had been held on spy charges, “is safe and sound with his family,” ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Twitter, without elaborating.

Last year, Iran accused several Europeans including the former British deputy ambassador of spying on military sites, escalating a confrontation with the West over the country’s nuclear program.

Earlier this week, Iran sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison for alleged spying, money laundering and currency smuggling, and also upheld a death sentence for a former deputy minister with dual British-Iranian nationality who was arrested for alleged spying for the UK.

Iran is facing condemnation for its use of the death penalty against people arrested in anti-government protests that have gripped the country since September.

--With assistance from Patrick Sykes.

