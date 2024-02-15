Poland scrambles aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

The Polish Air Force has scrambled its aircraft due to the activity of Russian strategic aviation, which launched missile strikes on Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The operational command noted that the military has activated "all necessary procedures to ensure the security of Polish airspace" and closely monitored the situation.

The command also warned "about the activation of Polish and allied aircraft, which may be followed by an increased level of noise, especially in the southeast parts of the country."

Background:

On the morning of 14-15 February, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions rang out, particularly in the cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that a strike was recorded in the city during a missile attack on the morning of 15 February, hitting an infrastructure facility and injuring at least three people.

The Russians also hit a municipal infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia during a large-scale missile attack, injuring a person.

Support UP or become our patron!