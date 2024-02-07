Poland scrambles fighter jets as Russian missile flies within 50 km of NATO border before turning

Russia sent at least one missile to within 50 km of the NATO border, forcing Poland to scramble its air force early on Feb. 7, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

The missile later changed course by 180 degrees to head back toward Lviv, before crashing into nearby city of Drohobych.

Poland followed all procedures necessary to secure the country's airspace, mobilizing Polish and allied air forces, Poland’s General Staff wrote on X (former Twitter).

Air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine as Russia launched cruise missiles from Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers on Feb. 7. The missile launches followed Russian kamikaze drone attacks.

Explosions and air defense systems were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Drohobych and several other Ukrainian cities.



