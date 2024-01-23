Poland scrambles jets in response to Russian missile strike on Ukraine

Poland scrambled military aircraft in response to Russia’s morning missile strike on Ukraine, Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said on X (Twitter) on Jan. 23

The Polish military observed increased activity by Russian aviation, which was related to attacks against Ukraine.

"Necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the security of Polish airspace and the situation is being continuously monitored," the statement said.

Air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine in response to the Russian air raids on Jan. 23, with explosions heard in several oblasts, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.



Read also:

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine