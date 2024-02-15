Poland scrambles jets as Russia unleashes missiles on Ukraine again

Poland scrambled its combat aircraft during yet another massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on X (Twitter) on Feb. 15.

Operational Command said it was observing intense long-range aviation activity related to Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine. All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace were activated.

The Polish Armed Forces also warned of the activation of Polish and allied aircraft, potentially causing an increase in noise levels, particularly in the country's southeastern part. The situation is under continuous monitoring.

This is not the first instance when Poland has deployed its jets in response to a Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Air raid alert was announced in several Ukrainian oblasts due to Russia’s latest missile attack. Air defense systems were activated in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

At least nine people were injured in the Russian attack on Ukrainian cities nationwide, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, as well as the capital of Kyiv, early on Feb. 15.

The bodies of a 74-year-old and 54-year-old woman were recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed by Russia in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast. Four people have been confirmed killed in the oblast, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Missile fragments fell in two settlements in Kyiv Oblast, damaging houses.

An infrastructure object was hit in Zaporizhzhya, confirmed the city’s military administration head, Ivan Fedorov.

A school and several residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave after the attack on the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, reported Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 26 missiles of various types at Ukraine on Feb. 15, with 13 of them successfully destroyed.



