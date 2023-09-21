Poland Seeks to Mend Ukraine Rift With U-Turn Over Arms Supplies

(Bloomberg) -- The Polish government sought to walk back remarks by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that the country had stopped weapons shipments to Ukraine, tapping the brakes on an escalating dispute that’s shaken a key wartime alliance.

“Poland is only carrying out previously agreed supplies of ammunition and armaments, including those resulting from the contracts signed with Ukraine,” spokesman Piotr Muller said.

The premier’s remarks on weapons shipments added fuel to a widening rift with Ukraine over a grain-import ban, undermining a relationship that’s been key to Kyiv’s effort to fend off the Russian invasion. Morawiecki earlier threatened to expand import restrictions to other Ukrainian products.

The prime minister’s statement on ending the delivery of military aid to Ukraine was misunderstood and wrongly interpreted, a government official said on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

The spiraling war of words between Warsaw and Kyiv has prompted concern from regional governments committed to supporting Ukraine. Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas told reporters that cutting off aid to Kyiv wasn’t on the table in talks with his Polish counterpart the day before.

On the contrary, “we discussed aid to Ukraine, the Ramstein format, coalitions, supplies - that is, the complete opposite things,” Anusauskas said.

