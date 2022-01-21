Poland reports record daily COVID cases as Omicron spreads

Medical staff members treat patients inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at the Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will report a record 36,665 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, a deputy health minister said, as an Omicron-driven fifth wave of infections takes hold.

Authorities have warned that the latest wave of the pandemic will drive case numbers to levels as yet unseen in the European Union's largest eastern member, putting severe strain on the health service.

"In the coming days we will also have very high results, it worries us," Waldemar Kraska told private broadcaster Radio Plus, adding that daily cases would top 50,000 next week.

A week ago daily cases were just over 16,000.

Poland has a lower rate of vaccination than the EU average and the limited restrictions in place, such as wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, are often not strictly enforced.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that state employees would move to remote working and private sector companies should follow suit in order to limit the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz, Writing by Alan Charlish; editing by Mark Heinrich)

