Poland seizes three tonnes of cocaine hidden in barrels of frozen pineapple

Polish authorities have seized more than three tonnes of cocaine hidden in barrels of frozen pineapple pulp and with a street value of around 3 billion zlotys ($760.9 million) in a record haul for the country.

The cocaine was discovered in barrels of frozen pineapple pulp in a warehouse in the northern port city of Gdynia, police said in a statement on Tuesday (June 9).

The cocaine had been transported by ship to Hamburg from Ecuador before travelling to Gdynia by road, police said, adding they had arrested three men from the northern Polish region of Pomerania, aged from 64 to 71, as a result of their investigation.

Latin American drug lords have been sending bumper shipments of cocaine to Europe even as the new coronavirus pandemic disrupts drug supply chains and confines users to their homes, anti-narcotics officials say.