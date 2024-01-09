Poland Set to Keep Rates on Hold Despite Softer CPI

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank is likely to hold interest rates steady for a third consecutive month as uncertainties over the new government’s fiscal plans outweigh rapidly ebbing inflation.

Rate-setters in Warsaw will leave the main rate at 5.75%, according to all 35 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Governor Adam Glapinski, who leads the 10-member Monetary Policy Council, has signaled that official borrowing costs will remain unchanged at least until March, when new economic projections are published.

“Disinflation will continue in the first quarter but the outlook for the remainder of the year is highly uncertain,” said ING Bank Slaski economists, led by Rafal Benecki. “The MPC will stick to its wait-and-see policy approach in the coming months.”

Glapinski has been criticized by the new pro-European government for political partisanship, alleged irregularities in the bank’s bond-buying program and failure to fight inflation. The month-old ruling coalition under Prime Minister Donald Tusk is considering whether to put the governor in front of a special tribunal, though it has recently softened its tone.

Tusk’s administration has widened this year’s budget deficit to pay for its pre-election commitments, though it’s unclear whether the government will extend measures including a 0% value-added tax rate on food as well as an electricity price cap later in the year. MPC member Henryk Wnorowski said last month that the 2024 deficit plan will delay rate cuts.

Later this week, Poland’s constitutional court, controlled by appointees of the former ruling nationalist government allied to Glapinski, will rule whether suspending the central bank chief from his duties as part of a probe is legal. Glapinski, who has repeatedly rejected any wrongdoing, holds a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The governor of the National Bank of Poland has sparked controversy in recent months. His panel unexpectedly cut rates by a total of 100 basis points in September and October, raising speculation over whether he was trying to help Law & Justice win the Oct. 15 ballot.

“The NBP is more likely to use the last couple of downside surprises as an argument to justify it did well to cut in September/October, and less so to justify a new dovish impetus,” JPMorgan Chase Bank economists including Nicolaie Alexandru-Chidesciuc wrote in a research note.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.