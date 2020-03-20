Poland shuts schools until Easter

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - Poland's government has declared a state of epidemic threat and will cancel school classes until Easter, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"We are today introducing a state of epidemic...which gives us new prerogatives but also gives us new responsibilities. We have decided to cancel lessons until Easter. It is a difficult but important decision."

Poland had cancelled classes for students earlier this month and shut its borders to foreigners in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus.

Poland currently has 411 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 5 deaths.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Alicja Ptak)