Poland will soon join G7 security commitments to Ukraine

After a bumpy period in Ukraine’s relations with Poland during the last year of its former government, Warsaw will now sign a security agreement with Kyiv, deputy head of the President’s Office, Ihor Zhovkva, told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Jan. 22.

Zhovkva said that although relations between Ukrainian and Polish peoples and their presidents remained stable during the Russian invasion, previous interactions with Poland's former government were “challenging.”

“Despite Poland’s role as Ukraine's neighbor, strategic partner, and supporter during Russia's open aggression, it was reluctant to back Ukraine's security formally,” said Zhovkva.

“That inexplicable state of affairs has now been rectified.”

He added that Zelenskyy proposed urgent negotiations on a bilateral security guarantee document with Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited Kyiv on Jan. 22, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and PM Denys Shmyhal.

Following their meeting, Zelenskyy announced a new military aid package Ukraine would receive from Poland and thanked Tusk for a “productive” discission.

