Poland’s U-Turn on weapon supplies to Ukraine sparks diplomatic stir

In Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is astonishment over PM Mateusz Morawiecki’s announcement that the country will no longer supply weapons to Ukraine, Polish news agency RMF 24 reported on Sept. 21, citing sources within the ministry.

Officials from the ministry are awaiting guidance from its head, Zbigniew Rau, who is currently visiting the United States. In the meantime, they are working to clarify Morawiecki’s statement, asserting that it is a response to “a series of entirely unacceptable gestures from the Ukrainian side.”

Regarding the supply of weapons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Poland has noted that Poland is fulfilling previously agreed-upon contracts. Journalists believe that the statements made by the prime minister and government spokesperson indicate that Poland has exhausted its capacity to provide Ukraine with equipment that would not jeopardize its own security.

Read also:

It is worth noting that Polish factories are currently producing the first 100 Rosomak combat vehicles and several dozen Rak self-propelled howitzers intended for Ukraine. In total, Poland has provided Ukraine with equipment worth over EUR 3 billion.

Previously, Morawiecki stated that his country is not supplying weapons to Kyiv as it is currently modernizing its own army. Polish government spokesperson Piotr Mueller, when commenting on Morawiecki’s statement, clarified that Poland is still supplying weapons and ammunition, but strictly in accordance with existing contracts.

These statements come amid tension resulting from Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia banning the import of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy announced that it has filed complaints against these three countries with the World Trade Organization. The Ukrainian government has proposed a compromise scenario to the EU and neighboring countries.

Read also:

Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka warned that Ukraine may impose an embargo on tomatoes, onions, cabbage, and apples from Poland if the countries do not reach an agreement. Morawiecki responded that his country would expand the ban on the import of Ukrainian products if Ukraine “escalates the conflict.”

After discussions between the Ministers of Agricultural Policy and Food of Ukraine and Poland, the two countries said they had agreed to find a joint solution to the grain dispute.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine