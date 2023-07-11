Poland and the UK stand united in support of Ukraine

Nato summit, July 11

A recent headline from The Telegraph, Five killed in Russian ‘direct hit’ on Ukrainian apartment building, serves as a grim reminder that no part of Ukraine is safe from Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion. The city of Lviv, located just 40 miles east of the Polish border, had been a refuge for those fleeing the conflict further east. However, since February 2022, it has become clear that no inch of Ukraine is immune to the horrors of this invasion.

Attacks on areas close to Nato territory highlight the threat posed by authoritarian leaders with expansionist ambitions. Poland, having experienced the destructive ambitions of Putin’s predecessors in the Soviet Union, understands these dangers all too well and stands in solidarity with Ukraine. And both countries have a key ally – Britain.

In a meeting last Wednesday, the Polish foreign and defence ministers joined their UK counterparts to strengthen bilateral cooperation on various issues, including Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and China, as well as bilateral defence capabilities. These discussions mirror today’s Nato summit in Vilnius, where European security and the ongoing war in Europe are key topics.

During last week’s meeting, the four ministers reaffirmed their commitment to upholding an international system that protects freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They emphasised the importance of countries being able to trade fairly and determine their own futures. The partnership between Poland and the UK will involve joint training exercises, enhancing Nato’s deterrence and defence posture, and addressing state and hybrid threats.

A significant focus of the discussions was Russia’s illegal attack on Ukraine and countering Putin’s influence in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans. Poland and the UK pledged to support Ukraine in its defence, economic recovery, reconstruction, humanitarian efforts, exports, and alignment with Nato standards and values. They also committed to deepening sanctions cooperation, countering disinformation, empowering Russian civil society, independent journalists, and human rights defenders, and reducing reliance on Russian energy, weapons, and food. Additionally, they expressed ambitions for energy security, countering disinformation, robust cyber capabilities, and promoting peaceful relations in the Western Balkans.

Poland and the UK are well aware of the assistance Ukraine needs as it continues to face Russian aggression. Both countries have been among the top donors of military aid to Ukraine, providing arms, munitions, and equipment worth a combined £7.2 billion. They have also trained thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and supplied tanks and jets. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly aptly summarised the role of Poland and the UK in supporting Ukraine: “Just as the UK and Poland fought together to preserve freedom in Europe during World War Two, so today the UK and Poland are standing together once more, at the forefront of international support for Ukraine.”

To ensure the security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic region, the momentum gained from this strengthened partnership must be carried into the Nato summit in Vilnius and beyond. It is crucial to increase the number of troops deployed on Nato’s eastern flank and expand the size of battlegroups and High Readiness Forces. Infrastructure development, including storage facilities, transport links, and reliable fuel supply, is also necessary. Importantly, each Nato member should commit to allocating at least 2 per cent of GDP annually to defence budgets – Poland and the UK are leading by example in this department.

The matter of Ukraine’s inclusion in Nato is a pressing concern. There is consensus among the Allies that the country’s future lies within the Alliance. While the extent of Ukraine’s institutional integration into Nato is still being determined, there is momentum to provide support between the Vilnius summit and full membership. The Vilnius meeting is bringing Ukraine closer to the Alliance.

We must not forget the horrifying images coming out of Lviv and Ukraine as a whole. These images serve as a reminder of the urgency to achieve the best outcome for both Nato allies and the besieged country. Poland and the UK, newly emboldened by their partnership, must continue to lead the way in providing support to Ukraine and ultimately welcoming the country into the Alliance to secure our collective future.

Piotr Wilczek is the Polish ambassador to the UK

