Poland Unexpectedly Halts Rate Hikes After Slowdown Hits Economy

Maciej Onoszko and Piotr Skolimowski
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Polish central bank unexpectedly paused its yearlong cycle of interest-rate increases after signs of an impending economic slowdown shifted its focus away from surging inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Policy makers left the benchmark rate at 6.75%, defying forecasts from 27 of 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski signaled last month that the pause could come as early as October. Yet the latest inflation reading -- the highest in 26 years -- raised expectations for more tightening.

The central bank had lifted rates at each of its previous 11 meetings in an attempt to clamp down on surging prices. The campaign has sparked anger among mortgage borrowers and concerns that the economy may slip into a recession, a risk that Glapinski has repeatedly dismissed as unlikely.

“A further slowdown of GDP growth is forecast for the coming quarters, while the economic outlook is subject to significant uncertainty,” the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday. The economic data so far suggest growth slowed further in the third quarter, it added.

Glapinski will hold a news conference to explain the decision at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The zloty slumped as much as 0.7% after the announcement. It traded at 4.8290 per euro at 4:10 p.m. in Warsaw. The currency plummeted to an almost seven-month low last week amid a global sell-off, adding to inflation pressures by making imports more expensive.

The central bank repeated in its statement that it’s ready to intervene on the currency market to smooth volatility.

“The Monetary Policy Council is clearly hoping that the slowdown will curb inflation and will give more time for inflation to return to 2.5%” target, ING economists said on Twitter. “It’s a risky strategy.”

Bank Pekao SA economists, who predicted that the rates will stay on hold on Wednesday, said the central bank wasn’t done tightening the policy. A new set of forecasts in November “will show new inflation risks and will be an opportunity for the Monetary Policy Council to revise its strategy,” they said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. private payrolls rise in September; trade deficit narrows sharply

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September, suggesting demand for workers remains strong despite rising interest rates and tighter financial conditions. The ADP National Employment report on Wednesday followed on the heels of news on Tuesday that job openings dropped by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August. "Demand and supply imbalances in the labor market are continuing, although a sharp decline in job openings in August is suggesting some moderating," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

  • IMF says wage-price spirals are rare, but rate hikes needed to quell inflation expectations

    New research by the International Monetary Fund shows that sustained wage-price spirals are historically rare, and recent sharp interest rate hikes by central banks are likely to help prevent high inflation expectations from becoming entrenched. In an analytical chapter released on Wednesday from the IMF's forthcoming World Economic Outlook, the Fund said wage and price hike dynamics in 2020 and 2021 were driven by "highly unusual" COVID-19 pandemic shocks, unlike past episodes that reacted to more conventional economic forces. IMF researchers studied 22 episodes of high inflation and falling real wages in advanced economies over the past 50 years and found most subsided quickly.

  • UK business activity slides in September by most since early 2021

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's private-sector economy last month suffered the sharpest contraction in activity since a COVID lockdown early last year, underlining the challenge facing Prime Minister Liz Truss who on Wednesday emphasised her push for economic growth. While the reading was an improvement on a preliminary "flash" reading of 48.4, services companies that comprise the bulk of the private-sector economy were the least positive about the outlook since May 2020, early in the pandemic. A trading update from Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, added to the sense of unease hanging over the economy which is flirting with recession.

  • Swiss National Bank's Maechler says further rate hikes 'quite possible'

    The Swiss National Bank is prepared to raise interest rates further to tackle inflation after its recent 75-basis-point hike, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday. "It could be quite possible that we have to make further interest rate increases," Maechler told an event in Zurich. The central bank ended its era of negative interest rates last month when it raised its policy rate to 0.5%, switching its focus to curbing inflation from trying to stem the rise of the safe-haven franc.

  • Sorry, This Bear Market Is Probably Only Two-Thirds Over

    Here's why, even after two days of rallies, I am not moved to declare that the bear market is finished.

  • US Stocks Have Just Started Pricing In Recession, Citi Quants Say

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks just posted a rare streak of quarterly declines and are in a bear market, but Citigroup Inc. quantitative strategists say they’re only just starting to reflect the risks of a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago Docu

  • OPEC+ Tries to Keep Oil Above $90 With Large Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsOPEC+ agreed to cut its collective output limit by 2 million bar

  • Morgan Stanley Says Bottom Near for Emerging-Market Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Having endured a long stretch of losses, stocks in emerging markets and Asia excluding Japan are close to completing their bear-market cycles, according to Morgan Stanley.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons,

  • Elon Musk, Twitter have yet to reach deal to end court battle -sources

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk and Twitter Inc have not yet reached an agreement to end the litigation and clear the way for the world's richest person to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform, two sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters on Wednesday. Musk, the world's richest person, proposed to Twitter late Monday he would change course and abide by his April agreement to buy the company for $54.20 per share if Twitter dropped its litigation against him. Twitter's legal team and lawyers for Musk updated the judge on Tuesday with their attempts to try to overcome mutual distrust and find a process for closing the deal.

  • Biden to visit Florida one week after Hurricane Ian

    President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, his second storm-related trip this week.

  • Hungary's central bank launches tool to drain liquidity after ending rate hikes

    Hungary's central bank accepted 2.093 trillion forints ($4.90 billion) worth of bids from banks at its first floating-rate two-month deposit tender on Wednesday as part of its efforts to drain forint liquidity and tighten monetary conditions further. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which ended its cycle of rate hikes last month taking the base rate to 13%, has said it would deploy an array of tools to tighten liquidity conditions from this month, including the new deposit instrument. The forint, which has been central Europe's worst performing currency this year, sliding over 12% versus the euro, firmed to 421 from around 423 after the tender, moving away from record lows at 426 hit on Monday.

  • Fed’s Rate Increases Defy All the Rules

    Under Jerome Powell’s leadership, the central bank doesn’t conform to any consistent formulas that economists have long used to explain its decisions.

  • How a concentrated — and not diversified — portfolio can 'change your life': proprietary trader

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by Roppel Capital Management portfolio manager, Eve Boboch, and proprietary trader, Kathy Donnelly, as they discuss portfolio management.

  • Ray Dalio steps down from Bridgewater Associates, cedes voting rights

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is relinquishing control of his firm, Bridgewater Associates — the largest hedge fund in the world with $150 billion in assets under management.

  • Taiwan Intervenes in FX Again as Reserves Fall Most Since 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s central bank intervened again in September to smooth the local dollar’s slide against the surging greenback as foreign exchange reserves declined for a third month -- the longest stretch since 2016. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMa

  • Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The stock market has been on a downhill slide since the beginning of the year, and if you're feeling nervous about investing right now, you're not alone. It can be an unsettling time to invest, and when stock prices are plunging, it may even feel downright dangerous. During a market downturn, stock prices are often much lower.

  • Pete Buttigieg Has Perfect Response To Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Unhinged Complaint

    The Georgia Republican accused the transportation secretary of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” by supporting electric cars.

  • The Navy just deployed its $13 billion aircraft carrier, which was both commissioned and panned by Trump, who ranted, 'it just doesn't look right'

    The US Navy's newest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, set off on its first deployment on October 4, after it was commissioned five years ago.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says

    Transferring student-loan borrowers to new companies hasn't been smooth, resulting in inaccurate payment bills and missing information, per the CFPB.