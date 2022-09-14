Poland wants Russia to return paintings looted during WWII

·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will formally ask Russia to return seven paintings now in a leading Moscow museum that were looted during World War II by the Soviet Red Army, the Polish culture minister said Wednesday.

But Piotr Glinski also said that about 20 previous requests to Moscow for the return of thousands of other items stolen during WWII have fallen on deaf ears. The previously requested items included archives of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz, paintings by Old Masters such as Durer, Holbein or Cranach and manuscripts by Polish authors.

“Until this day (Russia’s) government has not reviewed any of the claims,” Glinski told a press conference. He added that Russia is the only among several countries approached so far to have failed to even respond to Poland on the subject.

The new request concerns seven paintings by Italian artists that are now at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow. They date from the 14th to the 18th century and include “Two Saints” by Spinello Aretino and “Adoration of the Child” by Lorenzo di Credi.

Before the war they were in the collections of the Czartoryski family in Goluchow, at the Wilanow Palace, and in Poznan, Wroclaw and Lodz.

Glinski said it is hard to estimate how much of Poland's art and culture was destroyed or looted by occupying Nazi German and Soviet troops during the war, but at the time it was believed that Polish museums had lost about 50% of their collections.

“Traces of hundreds of thousands of items lead to the Russian Federation and to the former Soviet republics,” Glinski said.

He said Poland "will never stop searching for ... cultural items that were looted" during the war.

Since 2016 alone, Poland retrieved more than 600 looted cultural artifacts, but none of them from Russia, Glinski said.

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin refuses to withdraw troops from Zaporizhzhia NPP

    Russia has no intention to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov told Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti on Sept. 12.

  • 'This is insanity': Pakistan's climate change nightmare comes into focus

    With roughly 32 million people displaced, more than 1,300 killed and nearly a third of the country still underwater following a monsoon season super-charged by climate change, Pakistan is offering a grim case study of the potential consequences of rising global temperatures.

  • Kremlin says other regions besides Europe willing to buy Russian gas

    The Kremlin played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Wednesday, saying there were other countries willing to buy Russian energy as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Moscow. Responding to a question about whether a prolonged halt in gas exports to Europe would prove impossible in the long run, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing that other buyers would be able to offset European demand. "Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas and not the only continent that needs natural gas," Peskov said.

  • In response to the deportation of Ukrainians, Zelenskyy told the director of the International Organization for Migration that Russia needs to be pressured

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 20:40 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the illegal mass deportation of Ukrainians to Russia organised by the occupiers during a meeting with the director general of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino.

  • UN trying to get Russian ammonia to world through Ukraine

    LONDON/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations is trying to broker a resumption of Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine, a Western diplomat said on Tuesday, a move that could stabilize a landmark deal allowing Ukrainian food and fertilizer shipments from Black Sea ports. A pipeline transporting ammonia from Russia's Volga region to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa was shut down when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer exports is a central aspect of a package deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea grain and fertilizer shipments.

  • Ukraine's foreign minister slams Germany's decision not to send tanks as Kyiv pushes to oust Russia

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hit back at Germany in a fiery Twitter message after officials said they would not send tanks to Kyiv.

  • China, India had agents working at Twitter, whistleblower says

    Twitter's former security chief told Congress on Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users.

  • Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’

    The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kadyrov noted…

  • Ukrainian TV host shows textbook to Russify school students in occupied Mariupol

    Ukrainian TV host and showman Andriy Bednyakov on his Instagram on Sept. 14 showed a textbook for school students in his hometown, the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

  • Congress to vote on same-sex, interracial marriage rights

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss Congress's agenda to vote on same-sex and interracial marriage rights.

  • NV analysis shows why Russian local deputies have started demanding Putin’s resignation

    Dozens of municipal deputies in Russia’s largest cities have recently declared that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s activities harmed their country and called for his resignation. But why, and why now?

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Pokémon card thief dumber than Team Rocket, tries to resell back to store

    After stealing around $20,000 worth of Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering cards from a store in Washington state, the man returned almost a month later in an attempt to sell back the stolen goods. On Aug. 9 around midnight, the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Myles Vaughn Pajnogac, smashed the glass door of the Cosmic Games store located in Whatcom County, Washington and stole many items, including Pokémon TCG packs and Magic: The Gathering cards, reported The Bellingham Herald. Pajnogac allegedly became belligerent and told the staff members, “I’ll rob you again [expletive],” before leaving.

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, others seek Puerto Rico silver lining

    Five years after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico and exposed the funding problems the Caribbean island has long faced, philanthropists warn that many of those issues remain unaddressed, just like the repairs still needed for the American territory’s physical infrastructure. According to a Hispanic Federation report released Wednesday, Hurricane Maria did an estimated $90 billion in damage to the island. “It was just such a scary moment,” said “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who helped mobilize millions in aid for Puerto Rico.

  • FBI executes search at Dover residence with help from local police

    “The FBI was conducting court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing investigation," a spokesperson said.

  • Why You Can’t Get the Omicron Booster If You’ve Never Been Vaccinated Against COVID

    You need to complete your primary COVID-19 vaccination first—and it’s not just about red tape. Plus, a realistic timeline for your booster if you’re just getting vaccinated now.

  • Syria may 'return to larger-scale fighting,' U.N. warns in new report

    "Syria cannot afford a return to larger-scale fighting, but that is where it may be heading," said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, chair of the U.N.'s Syria commission. Hundreds of thousands of people died and millions were made homeless since protests against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 escalated into a civil war that drew in foreign powers and left Syria carved into zones of control. Fighting has cooled in recent years after Iran and Russia helped Assad recapture 70% of Syrian territory, the United States backed Kurdish fighters that defeated Islamic State militants, and Turkey set up a buffer zone near its border.

  • Tellurian's Souki Says Europe Will Pay 'Obscene' Premium for US LNG

    Tellurian Inc. co-founder and Executive Chairman Charif Souki says Europe will pay an "obscene" short-term price premium for US LNG over natural gas sourced from Russia. "In the short term it's going to be obscene. But I think if everybody does the right thing then over time I think you're going to find all of the energy prices that only equalize," Souki says on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Analysis-China poised to shake up economic leadership as reformers bow out

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's ruling Communist Party sets the stage next month for the biggest overhaul of its economic leadership in a decade, with a generation of reform-minded policymakers expected to step down amid worsening growth prospects. Beijing's once-in-five years reshuffle begins at the party congress that starts Oct. 16, where President Xi Jinping is poised to break with precedent and secure a third leadership term. While top government officials remain in posts until the annual parliament meeting, usually in March, expected the party conclave will offer clues on who is in line for top posts and identify who succeeds Li Keqiang, who steps down in March after two terms as premier, a position tasked with managing the world's No.2 economy.

  • Hotel mogul, UFO believer spending in Nevada governor's race

    Robert Bigelow, a Las Vegas-based hotel magnate, has always had a cause. For decades, he invested his hotel profits into UFO research, creating his own aerospace company while lobbying senators to fund additional research. Now Bigelow, 78, has become the largest donor this cycle in Nevada's midterm gubernatorial race, donating $5.7 million through his companies to the campaign for Nevada GOP gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo and to political action committees supporting him.