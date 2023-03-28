Poland Wants Tougher EU Sanctions on Belarus After Nuclear Move

Piotr Skolimowski and Andra Timu
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on European Union members to impose new restrictions on Belarus after Vladimir Putin announced Russia will station nuclear weapons in the country.

The premier said he was in daily talks with EU leaders about a “tougher” sanctions package on Poland’s eastern neighbor, but didn’t elaborate.

The government in Warsaw is also considering “whether within our bilateral relations we should impose sanctions on transport” from Belarus, he told reporters Tuesday during a briefing with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca in Bucharest.

Why Belarus Is in Lockstep With Russia Over Ukraine: QuickTake

To punish the government in Minsk for its involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine, the EU blocked exports of goods and technology that could be used by the Belarusian military. It also targeted Belarusian individuals helping in the Russian war effort.

--With assistance from Irina Vilcu.

