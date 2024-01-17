Poland is working on supplying more ammunition to Ukraine, but wants fairness

Poland’s new government is exploring ways to increase the production of ammunition and military equipment and is working on a new package of assistance for Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Davos, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Sikorski: "We are looking at all issues to do with Ukraine with fresh eyes. We're examining what options we have of making more ammunition and equipment and also what we still have in our stores."

Sikorski said Poland tells its allies that the cost of deterring Russia if it conquers Ukraine will be much higher than the cost of supplying Kyiv with weapons to effectively defend itself against Russia’s act of aggression.

Sikorski welcomed the agreement between his government and Polish hauliers to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine, but he also acknowledged that Warsaw and Kyiv must keep working together to find solutions to problems.

"Poland shouldn't be the country that bears the brunt of most of the cost of solidarity with Ukraine on behalf of all of the European Union… the cost is inevitable, we accept it, but it should be born more fairly," he said.

The foreign minister also backed a US plan to confiscate up to US$300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine, pointing out that the aggressor must pay for the damage.

Background:

On 22 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, saying he was hoping for a "new chapter" in relations between the countries.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry had previously stated that Sikorski would present a package of assistance to Kyiv that he was preparing.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that Ukraine is stepping up contact with the new Polish government in order to resolve contentious bilateral issues.

