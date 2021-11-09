Poland's authorities back far-right march banned by courts

·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s authorities weighed in Tuesday to back a controversial Independence Day march dominated by far-right activists, saying the event will go ahead as a state observance, despite having been banned by Polish courts.

The spokeswoman for Poland’s main right-wing ruling party, Anita Czerwinska, confirmed that the Nov. 11 march in Warsaw will have an official status and appealed to prospective participants to exhibit a “dignified” approach.

Last month, head of the nationalist Independence March organization defied the court bans and said the march will go ahead but in a smaller form, as required by pandemic restrictions.

The annual Nov. 11 march has earned a bad reputation since becoming dominated by far-right, nationalist groups, with the right-wing government’s consent. It has featured radical slogans and violence, with some people being injured last year and a bookstore and an apartment being set on fire.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a top opposition figure, banned the march this year and Warsaw courts upheld the ban.

But a state veterans organization said Tuesday it was giving the march an official status, which means it will go ahead and will have police and army gendarmerie ensuring security.

The office of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will be in Krakow, in the south, on Thursday and will not participate.

The back-and-forth seemed to be tainted by an political tug-of-war between Poland's right-wing government and Trzaskowski, who narrowly lost last year to pro-government President Andrzej Duda in the presidential election.

“We hope there will be no provocations or incidents,” said Ryszard Terlecki, a deputy parliament speaker and a top figure in the ruling Law and Justice party.

Originally a popular, massive event marking Poland’s regaining sovereignty on Nov. 11, 1918, after World War I, the annual march has attracted far-right groups in recent years under Poland’s right-wing government. Nationalists from other countries have also traveled to Warsaw to take part.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global Wheat Exports Seen Reaching Record as Russia Ships More

    (Bloomberg) -- Global wheat exports will reach an all-time high as Russia, the European Union, India and Ukraine are all shipping out more than expected. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly

  • Poland says it has rebuffed a rush by migrants deposited at its border by neighboring Belarus

    A sudden escalation of long-simmering crisis along the European Union's eastern border apparently invited by Belarus's autocratic leader.

  • Max Cleland, veteran who lost limbs during Vietnam War, dies at 79

    Max Cleland, a veteran who lost an arm and both legs during the Vietnam War and went on to become a U.S. senator from Georgia, died on Tuesday at the age of 79. His death was confirmed by one of the current senators from Georgia, Jon Ossoff, who described Cleland as "a patriot, a public servant, and a friend." President Joe Biden, in a statement after Cleland's death, described him as a "hero" who provided "fearless service."

  • Russians go back to work but virus cases, deaths stay high

    Russians went back to work on Monday after a mandated, nine-day break with authorities expressing uncertainly whether the measure helped tame a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections and deaths. Russia's coronavirus task force reported 39,400 new infections and 1,190 deaths on Monday — slightly lower than the record 41,335 new cases registered on Saturday and the record 1,195 deaths reported on Thursday. Russia has the worst death toll in Europe by far, and is one of the top five hardest-hit nations in the world.

  • Salesforce CEO Benioff invests in search engine startup You.com

    You.com, a startup looking to challenge Alphabet Inc's Google by developing a more customizable search engine, announced on Tuesday a $20 million investment led by the venture fund of Salesforce.com Inc Chief Executive Marc Benioff. Venture capitalists for years had avoided backing Google competitors because of its dominance of internet searching across most of the world. But growing consumer privacy concerns and a resurgence of antitrust scrutiny on Google from regulators in the United States and elsewhere has led to what some investors perceive as an opening.

  • Tensions rise in migrant standoff at Poland-Belarus border

    Poland reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police on Tuesday, a day after groups of migrants tried to storm through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side in the tense standoff. The European Union accuses Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns in a “hybrid attack” against the bloc in retaliation for imposing sanctions on the authoritarian government for a brutal internal crackdown on dissent. Thousands were jailed and beaten following months of protests after Lukashenko won a sixth term in a 2020 election that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.

  • Migrants in Belarus attempt to force their way across border, into Poland

    Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus, on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Momentum Turns Negative

    The weather is expected to be warm in the west

  • Shreveport officers fired following criminal indictments

    One officer faces charges of third-degree rape, while the other two face federal civil rights charges.

  • Breonna Taylor: Police officer who fired fatal shot appeals for job back

    ‘Despite your years of service, I cannot justify your conduct nor in good conscience recommend anything less than termination,’ former chief writes in letter to detective

  • Why is Wisconsin the Badger State — and do actual badgers live here?

    Wisconsin's nickname has to do with mining, not the animal. But badgers do live across the state.

  • Djokovic beats Medvedev for record 37th Masters title

    The day after ensuring he finishes No. 1 for a record seventh year, Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the Paris Masters final.

  • Anger, tangle and trouble: Is another Brexit showdown looming?

    What happens if Britain triggers emergency unilateral provisions in the Brexit divorce deal known as Article 16? WHAT IS ARTICLE 16? Article 16 is a clause in the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, a key part of the Withdrawal Agreement - the deal under which Britain left the European Union.

  • GBI investigating sexual assault allegation against Richmond County deputy

    The GBI was requested by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office to investigate an allegation of sexual assault against one of their deputies.

  • Journalist Reveals Key Capitol Riot Evidence Mike Pence Is Trying To Keep Hidden

    ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.

  • A judge blocked Trump's emergency request to stop January 6 investigators from getting his records

    Former President Donald Trump is trying to stop congressional investigators from getting White House records, even though he's no longer president.

  • Trump fires back at Chris Christie for saying GOP must move past election fraud claims

    Former Gov. Chris Christie told attendees at a Republican convention it is time to focus on a “plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.”

  • Column: This UC firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen

    A study by UC Davis' Garen Wintemute of the California Firearms Violence Research Center notes that "The unprecedented surge in firearms purchasing … shows no sign of abating and risks becoming part of a new normal for the USA."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Reality Check: 'Commie' Infrastructure Funds Built Highways

    “Eisenhower’s interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life," mocked Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

  • Max Cleland dies; senator and veteran lost limbs in Vietnam

    Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade in Vietnam and later became a groundbreaking Veterans Administration chief and U.S. senator from Georgia until an attack ad questioning his patriotism derailed his reelection, died on Tuesday. Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda Dean told The Associated Press. Cleland was a U.S. Army captain in Vietnam when he lost his right arm and two legs while picking up a fallen grenade in 1968.