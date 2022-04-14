Poland's CD Projekt postpones Witcher 3 next-generation release indefinitely

A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Polish video game maker CD Projekt has taken back in-house and postponed indefinitely the release of its blockbuster game "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for next-generation consoles, knocking its shares down as much as 4% on Thursday.

The version, which was originally scheduled to launch late last year and was then delayed to the second quarter of 2022, was outsourced to Saber Interactive, part of Sweden's Embracer Group.

"We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice," the Polish company said late on Wednesday on Twitter.

CD Projekt did not give a reason for the move. In a written response to Reuters on Thursday it said it does not comment on rumours and speculation, pointing to its earlier statement.

Russian media reported earlier CD Projekt has ceased cooperation with Saber's team in St Petersburg, which was responsible for the next-generation version.

Embracer was not immediately available for comment.

CD Projekt said last month it would halt sales of its games in Russia and Belarus in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Its shares were down 3% at 0722 GMT.

Jefferies analyst Ken Rumph wrote in a note that while the financial impact of the delay may be small, given it was a free upgrade for existing game owners, a second delay and in-housing came as a surprise.

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" premiered in 2015 to critical acclaim and helped the Polish studio gain worldwide recognition. It sold over 30 million copies, CD Projekt said last year.

CD Projekt since has had a rocky time after the troubled roll out of its second franchise, "Cyberpunk 2077", in late 2020.

In a bid to rebuild investor confidence, CD Projekt has been working to transform its studio so it can start producing high-budget games in parallel from 2022.

It released Cyberpunk version for next-generation consoles in February.

The company is due to publish its full-year results later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, additional reporting by Supantha MukherjeeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • CD Projekt Red delays 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' next-gen update indefinitely

    CDPR has indefinitely delayed next-gen updates for 'The Witcher 3' as it moves work in-house.

  • Elden Ring Looks Tiny, Adorable With ‘Tilt-Shifted’ Camera

    Elden Ring is not an adorable game. Literally everything, from the ferocious wildlife to the beefed-up Starscourge Radahn, wants to bury your Tarnished and stop you from restoring order to the Lands Between. But the idea that FromSoftware’s famously difficult Souls-like could be cute sent YouTuber Kevin “Flurdeh” Hensen on a mission to reimagine the game as a charming isometric claymation-like CRPG, and the results are stunning. I’d totally play this.

  • Witcher 3 Next-Gen Upgrade Pulled From Russia Studio, Delayed Indefinitely

    The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade for The Witcher 3 won’t arrive anytime soon. In fact, CD Projekt Red announced today that it’s delayed indefinitely. That follows the decision to bring development on the next-gen version back in house after it was previously in the hands of Saber Interactive’s Russia office.

  • While Sony And Microsoft Acquire Studios, Nintendo Buys Land

    While the rest of the video game industry is consolidating, Nintendo is spreading out. The Switch manufacturer has finally responded to massive moves by competitors Sony and Microsoft by announcing a $39.8 million land deal to break ground on a new R&D office. Whatever it takes to finally port Mother 3.

  • Forget Sonic, Here Are 5 Video Game Films That Were Terrible (Game Over)

    While Sega, the video game company that invented Sonic the Hedgehog all the way back in 1991, is no longer the household name it was a few decades ago, it's sure to be rising up in many people's memories this last few weeks. Historically, video game films are known for being notorious underperformers at the box office despite their highly successful source material. The adaption of "Uncharted," a successful Sony PlayStation franchise based on the adventures of a treasure hunter, has brought in $142 million as well.

  • The Best Part Of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Is Its Endgame

    Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands doesn’t really get started until the end. The best part of Gearbox’s new loot-shooter is an endgame mode called Chaos Chamber. It is both a total bummer and, ultimately, for the best that you can’t unlock it until you roll the credits, as, take it from me, doing so has genuinely tarnished the rest of the game. Now, whenever I boot up Wonderlands, all I wanna do is re-run Chaos Chamber.

  • Two decades on, a revisit of Chrono Cross reveals a game that's melancholy, middle-aged—and cruel

    When we were kids, we saved the world, simply.

  • Someone Found A Way To Skip Metal Gear Solid 3’s Iconic Ladder Climb

    Despite being one of the most iconic moments in video game history, it was only a matter of time before speedrunners discovered a way to bypass the much-beloved ladder-climbing sequence in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater entirely. What a thrill.

  • Gavin Newsom allegedly interfered in discrimination case against Activision Blizzard

    Gavin Newsom allegedly interfered in discrimination case against Activision Blizzard

  • 'League of Legends' MMO Producer Says Game Might Never Launch

    Back in December of 2020, Riot Games announced that it'd be developing an MMO based on its...

  • Fire Emblem Warriors Was Brilliant Actually: A Defense Of Musou

    Every time Nintendo puts out news about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, I brace myself for a wave of anti-musou sentiment on Twitter. Just search “Fire Emblem” and “musou,” and you’ll see Twitter grousing about how Three Houses’ sequel would be so much better if it wasn’t a musou. As someone who loved Fire Emblem Warriors, the franchise’s previous foray into musou-style action, I’m here to tell you that Three Hopes could end up being as deep and tactically compelling as any turn-based game.

  • Niantic's new game Peridot gives you VERY CUTE virtual pets

    Pokémon Go creator Niantic is bringing that same energy to its upcoming augmented reality mobile game Peridot. The goal of the game is to care for your Peridot from childhood to adulthood, nurturing and taking it on real-world walks. Niantic says that when you play with your Peridot in camera-based AR, your Dot will be able to distinguish between different types of terrain, like grass, sand, water or dirt.

  • No Man's Sky Update Overhauls Space Combat, Adds Pirate Underground

    No Man’s Sky keeps getting bigger with its next expansion, subtitled Outlaws. This free update promises to introduce players to the game’s criminal underworld by focusing largely on activities like smuggling and pirate raids when it goes live today.