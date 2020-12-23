Poland's CD Projekt sells over 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077

Anna Pruchnicka

(Reuters) - Polish video game maker CD Projekt SA on Tuesday said it sold over 13 million copies of its Cyberpunk 2077 game through Dec. 20, taking into account refunds demanded by players who complained it was littered with bugs.

"This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms (factoring in returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts), i.e. the 'sell-through' figure, less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the company," CD Projekt said.

The company had not given sales forecasts and did not disclose how many refund requests it had received.

The 13 million figure is below market expectations of 16.4 million, said analyst Piotr Bogusz at mBank brokerage.

The game, released on Dec. 10, got off to a rocky start after backlash over technical glitches led Sony Corp to pull it from its PlayStation Store and Xbox maker Microsoft Corp to offer refunds.

Cyberpunk 2077, a futuristic role-playing game featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was widely seen as one of the biggest premiers this year. The game's troubled roll-out, however, sent CD Projekt's shares tumbling 40% from a record touched before the game's release.

