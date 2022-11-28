Poland's CD Projekt third-quarter profit soars thanks to Cyberpunk boost

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Polish video game maker CD Projekt's third-quarter net profit jumped 500%, topping expectations, helped by sales of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game.

Interest in the game was spurred by the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series which premiered on Netflix in September, and the release of an update to the game, the company said.

"The popularity of the series and the positive reception of the 1.6 update to Cyberpunk 2077, released a week earlier, had a measurable impact on the game's sales," CD Projekt Chief Executive Adam Kicinski said in a statement.

Net profit came in 98.7 million zlotys ($21.94 million), compared to the 88 million zlotys expected by analysts.

The studio also behind The Witcher franchise reported revenue of 245.5 million zlotys, up 70% and above expectations of 239 million zlotys.

CD Projekt said in September it had sold 20 million copies of the Cyberpunk 2077 game so far, compared with more than 13.7 million it earlier said it had sold in its debut year.

($1 = 4.4981 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Congress Is Still Too Old And Too White. Send Help.

    Nancy Pelosi is 82. Her second-in-command, Steny Hoyer, is 83. Both have agreed that it's time for a new generation to lead Congress. It's been time for years now.

  • Fact check: Arizona law allows relatives, caregivers to deposit ballots for others

    It's legal to drop off the ballot of a household member, caregiver or relative in Arizona, according to state and Maricopa County election officials.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.

  • 1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

    Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. While investors end up with more (or less if it's a reverse split) shares post-split, they own the same economic interest. Brookfield will split into two publicly traded companies -- Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management -- with the latter poised to pay an attractive and growing dividend.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks currently trade near 52-week lows, but Wall Street analysts see that as a buying opportunity.

  • 3 Bold Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In This Bear Market

    With many growth stocks trading far from their peaks, that cheer might come from the significant opportunities for bold long-term investors in 2023 and beyond. Here's what you need to know about these three stocks to buy in a bear market. Justin Pope (Roku): Roku gained some attention over the past few years as the era of streaming got underway.

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.

  • Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Contagion Spreads

    BlockFi filed for bankruptcy days after suspending withdrawals last week. FTX had extended a $400 million line of credit to the lender earlier this year.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • Elon Musk Email Was Old News. He Still Likes His Advice for Managers.

    An email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk surfaced on Twitter Saturday. It turned out to be an old email, but Musk still feels the same way about meetings.

  • Everyone Is Missing 2023's Biggest Pot Stock Winner

    According to Grandview Research, the cannabis market in the United States could grow from $13.2 billion this year to $40 billion in 2030. Probably no one is expecting much from the stock since it has fallen 90% from its high, but the company's fundamentals and recent performance could position it to be 2023's best pot stock. GrowGeneration has had a tough go in 2022; in the chart below, you can see that revenue has declined quite a bit.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...