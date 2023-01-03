Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty

FILE - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Oct. 21, 2022. Poland's conservative Prime Minister Morawiecki has surprisingly made comments on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in favor of the death penalty and admitted he does not share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·1 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn't share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter.

It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union, which doesn't have capital punishment. His words drew criticism from the opposition.

Morawiecki, a practicing Catholic, made the comments late Monday during a public question-and-answer session with Facebook users.

Asked by an apparent critic if the death penalty could stop his government from doing more harm to society, Morawiecki said it was a sharp question, but went on to answer it.

“In my opinion, the death penalty should be admissible for the heaviest crimes," Morawiecki said, stressing that “I do not agree on the matter with the teaching of the church, because I am a supporter of the death penalty.”

He called its abolition a "premature invention."

Some opposition lawmakers, including Monika Falej, noted that such views are characteristic of authoritarian rulers.

Poland abolished the death penalty in 1997, as it was shedding some communist-era regulations and preparing to join the EU. In 2013, Poland ratified a protocol of the European Convention of Human Rights that totally abolishes capital punishment.

Recommended Stories

  • Marcos Jr. Heads to Beijing to Shift Philippines’ Relationship with China to ‘Higher Gear’

    Marcos Jr.’s visit to China to meet with Xi Jinping comes amid unresolved territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

  • Outgoing Republican leaders condemn Santos, suggest resignation

    "He would not be on the committee that I led," Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said on "Fox News Sunday."

  • Max Q: 2022 was big. 2023 will be even bigger.

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. I hope everyone had a restful holiday season and a celebratory New Year. Thanks again to all Max Q readers, whether you've been with me for many issues or you're a recent subscriber. Instead, at the risk of totally having egg on my face at the end of 2023, I want to give some predictions for the forthcoming year and what I think it will have in store for the space industry.

  • Military exercise of Russian and Belarusian troops prolonged once again

    Russia and Belarus have extended training of the regional joint force of the so-called Union State [Russia and Belarus] until at least 8 January. Source: Telegram channel of Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Details: The outlet referred to a schedule of exercises on training grounds in Belarus.

  • The 10 most bizarre weapons of World War II

    From exploding rats to paper balloon bombs, see the most bizarre weapons ever used in battle during World War 2.

  • Oil Money Can’t Buy Progress for Gulf’s Laggard State Kuwait

    (Bloomberg) -- After driving over a potholed street in one of the world’s wealthiest petrostates, Fatima Al-Sane joined an online protest. Instead of taking her complaints to a local authority or railing against the government, she posted a banned rainbow flag.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Ac

  • Pittsburgh police officer injured responding to domestic incident

    A Pittsburgh police officer was injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline this morning.

  • Column: White supremacy comes in all colors. 2023 will make this impossible to ignore

    Times columnists Erika D. Smith and Anita Chabria take a look ahead after a year that brought multicultural extremism and hate into the public eye.

  • Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

    Beijing blasted COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday. “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity," she said.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • German minister reignites coalition row with call to review nuclear exit

    Germany's transport minister called for an expert committee to examine whether the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants should be extended, reopening a row within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine spurred calls for the country's three remaining nuclear plants to be kept open rather than shut at the end of 2022. Late last year, Social Democrat Scholz attempted to suppress a row between the environmentalist Greens, strong proponents of an exit from nuclear power, and the liberal Free Democrats by ordering that all three be kept running until April.

  • Benedict's admirers keep streaming to Vatican to honor him

    For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter's Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff's body. Benedict died on Saturday at age 95 after 10 years of retirement from the papacy and after increasingly frail health. On Thursday, Pope Francis will lead the funeral Mass at St. Peter's Square for his predecessor, the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

  • ‘We better watch out’: NASA boss sounds alarm on Chinese moon ambitions

    In an interview with POLITICO, Bill Nelson expressed confidence the U.S. can win the moon race. But he warned there is little time to lose.

  • Andrew Tate: Everything you need to know about the controversial influencer arrested in Romania

    Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities over human trafficking and rape charges on 29 December

  • Vice President Harris reaches 2023 at a crossroads

    Vice President Harris finds herself at a crossroads as she enters her third year in office. After a bumpy start, which saw a string of missteps and a slew of staff departures, Harris has sought to steady the ship. Now, as President Biden is expected to run for reelection, Harris will need to support him…

  • Harbor Springs boys fall in Northville, Boyne City adds two wins in U.P.

    NORTHVILLE — There’s been no shortage of early season tests for the Harbor Springs boys’ basketball team.

  • Year in review: For Gen Z, 2023 brings cautious optimism

    In 2022, with a combination of massive market power and an explosion onto the global stage, Gen-Z made a blazing mark on the societal landscape.

  • DeSantis' second inauguration as governor will have a 'Free State of Florida' theme, an intimate candlelight dinner, and a toast to moms supporting the GOP governor

    Gov. Ron DeSantis, 44, is being sworn in for a second term, where he'll have a supportive Republican supermajority in the Florida legislature.

  • Benedict aide's tell-all book will expose 'dark maneuvers'

    Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that his publisher on Monday promised would tell the truth about the “blatant calumnies,” “dark maneuvers,” mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein’s “Nothing but the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI” is being published this month by the Piemme imprint of Italian publishing giant Mondadori, according to a press release. Benedict died Saturday at age 95 and his body was put on display Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of a Thursday funeral to be celebrated by his successor, Pope Francis.

  • Donald Trump mistrusts diehard MAGA Rep. Elise Stefanik despite her enthusiastic displays of loyalty, report says

    Trump suspects Stefanik is planting stories about herself, suggesting she could be Trump's running mate, per The New York Times.