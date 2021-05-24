Poland's energy giant defies EU court ruling to close mine

·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland on Monday defied an injunction by the top European Union court that ordered the immediate closure of a major brown coal mine, saying it would shake the nation’s energy system and lead to the layoff of thousands of employees.

Development Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said Poland would not shut the lignite mine in Turow, on the border with Germany and The Czech Republic, but instead was engaged in “very intensive diplomatic and law-related efforts,” to secure undisturbed operation of the mine and connected power plant that generates some 7% of Poland's energy.

The EU’s Court of Justice on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop operation of the mine, heeding Prague’s complaints that it drained groundwaters from Czech territory. It is a temporary measure, pending the court's full ruling.

Gowin said he considers the court's decision “scandalously incommensurate” to the situation and one that would lead to the “loss of tens of thousands of jobs and very serious disturbances in Poland's energy system,” cutting power to millions of households.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was holding an emergency meeting with the managers of the state energy company PGE, which runs the mine and the plant, and regional authorities in Wroclaw, in the southwest.

In an effort to follow the EU's ambitious CO2 reductions goals, Poland is gradually phasing out black coal, but still relies on lignite.

Government authorities say they have been in talks with Prague over the Turow mine for years and believed an understanding has been reached, but critics and the opposition sat it has not done enough.

PGE deputy head, Pawel Sliwa, told an emergency meeting of a parliamentary commission that closing the mine would also entail closing the power plant that it supplies. He estimated the costs at some 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.6 billion; 3 billion euros) the layoff of thousands of employees and lost investment into filters and other pro-environment modernization.

Coal makes up 65% of Poland’s energy sources, including 17% from lignite, while about 25% of the country’s energy comes from renewable sources. Poland’s heavy reliance on coal is a source of tensions in the 27-nation EU, which is seeking to meet ambitious goals to reduce the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer begins testing use of pneumococcal vaccine along with COVID-19 booster shot

    The aim of the study is to understand if the combination of the vaccines is safe, and the immune response after adding the pneumonia vaccine to the existing COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer said. The vaccine candidate, 20vPnC, is being developed to help protect adults against 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The new study will include 600 adults who will be recruited from the two companies' late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study, after having received their second dose of the vaccine at least six months before entering the co-administration study.

  • Renault-Nissan workers in India to strike over COVID fears

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -Workers at Renault-Nissan's car plant in southern India will go on strike on Wednesday as their COVID-related safety demands have not been met, a union representing the workers told the company in a letter on Monday. The strike threat at the plant in Tamil Nadu, jointly owned by Nissan Motor and alliance partner Renault, comes ahead of a court hearing over allegations from workers that social distancing norms were being flouted and factory health policies did not sufficiently address the risk to lives. The letter added that workers would not return until they felt safe.

  • What a melting Arctic means for the world, and the planet

    Table of contents The great melt | The science of melt | Jostling nations | What could possibly go wrong? The great melt Ordinarily, in January, the waters of the Arctic ought to be encrusted with ice: thick, daunting ice, the kind that resists nearly every ship on earth.

  • Analysis: Job-inflation tradeoff, exiled from Fed policy, could mean a hot summer

    Tension between sticky job markets and rising prices could pose a growing problem for U.S. Federal Reserve officials who have staked an aggressive monetary policy on the belief they can avoid a conflict between returning U.S. employment to pre-pandemic levels and keeping inflation under control. Traditionally, some trade-off between the two is regarded as unavoidable, with the cost of controlling inflation paid in slowed growth and fewer jobs as the Fed raises interest rates to cool things off. But weak inflation over the last 30 years has convinced Fed officials they can have it all, with prices held down by entrenched forces so disconnected from the labor market that the Fed can promise a long spell of low rates and unchecked growth to claw back the 8.2 million jobs still missing from before the pandemic.

  • Iran and IAEA extend monitoring deal, averting crisis in nuclear talks

    Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by a month, both sides said on Monday, avoiding a collapse that could have pitched wider talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis. The move gives breathing space to indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran that resume in Vienna this week. The reprieve will only be brief, however, since the extension will expire soon after Iran's June 18 presidential election, which is likely to bring in new interlocutors for the International Atomic Energy Agency and major powers.

  • Tracker shows flights avoiding Belarus airspace

    Flightradar animation shows Hungarian-based carrier WizzAir rerouting a flight from Kyiv to Tallinn to avoid Belarusian airspace on Monday (May 24).Latvian airline airBaltic flights BT410 from Riga to Odessa and BT724 from Riga to Tbilisi both diverted from their usual path and travelling around Belarus on Sunday.AirBaltic said on Monday it will no longer use Belarus airspace for its flights.Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force the Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk. It detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

  • Singular Genomics sets IPO terms, to raise up to $187 million and be valued at up to $1.5 billion

    Singular Genomics Systems Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the California-based biotech that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) to build products that empower researchers could be valued at up to $1.5 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $187 million, as it is offering 8.5 million shares at an IPO price of between $20 and $22 a share. The stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "OMIC." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Cowen and UBS are the underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $27.9 million on no revenue in 2020, after a loss of $12.3 million on no revenue in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has dropped 15.6% over the past three months and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 6.2%, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.9%.

  • An Alaska town living under one roof

    The Begich Towers, in Whittier, Alaska, built by the military during the Cold War as a no-frills barracks, is now home to the majority of the isolated town's 300 or so residents. Correspondent Lee Cowan journeyed to Whittier to find out what it's like for virtually the entire population to live at the same address.

  • Courtroom showdown: EU takes on AstraZeneca in vaccine row

    At loggerheads for months with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company it accuses of failing to deliver the promised number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, the European Union’s executive branch will try to persuade a Brussels court Wednesday that the case is urgent enough to justify ordering the company to make an immediate delivery of the missing shots. AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the Commission on behalf of EU member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among all 27 countries, with an option for a further 100 million. Deliveries have increased slightly since then but, according to the Commission, the company is set to provide only 70 million doses in the second quarter.

  • Why South Africans are upset Adidas isn’t selling this one shoe to them

    A sneaker from Adidas's line with Pharrell Williams with "uluntu" embroidered on it wasn't made available for release in South Africa.

  • Storm-weary Louisiana residents hit by week of nearly nonstop rain

    AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler took a look back at the flooding that occurred in Louisiana the week of May 17.

  • These 5 Companies Will Compete to Build a New Attack Airplane

    The U.S. military is in the market for a new propeller-powered attack aircraft. The U.S. Special Operations Command could spend as much as $1.5 billion on these planes in the years to come -- but first one candidate must prove its worth. Special Operations Command has awarded a total of $19.2 million to Textron (NYSE: TXT), L3Harris (NYSE: LHX), Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS), as well as privately held Sierra Nevada and MAG Aerospace to fund construction of five prototype designs.

  • Biden's solar ambitions collide with China labor complaints

    The Biden administration’s solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor. A big hurdle is polysilicon, used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The global industry gets 45% of its supply from Xinjiang, the northwestern region where the ruling Communist Party is accused of mass incarceration of minorities and other abuses.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders: USA should lead the world in bringing about peace, 'not simply supplying weapons to kill children in Gaza'

    "We have to be pro-Israel, but we have to be pro-Palestinian," Sen. Sanders said on CBS' Face the Nation Sunday.

  • China marathon: Fans mourn top runners killed in deadly race

    Many pay tribute to the athletes who died in the controversial ultramarathon that killed 21 people.

  • Wild scene unfolds with fans swarming Ocean Course for Mickelson, Koepka final shots

    What did you think of so many people following the leaders so closely on the final hole?

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • The Hurricanes’ big advantage over the Predators in upcoming Game 5? The Caniacs.

    Nashville was energized by its home fans at Bridgestone Arena and rewarded them with two wins in double overtime.

  • Bury Brexit hatchet and seize new opportunities, says CBI

    The CBI says burying the Brexit hatchet and focusing on new opportunities will benefit everyone.