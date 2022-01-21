Poland's ex-president Solidarity leader Walesa has COVID

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lech Wałęsa
    Lech Wałęsa
    Statesman, pro-democracy activist, and former president of Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s former president and former Solidarity pro-democracy movement leader, Lech Walesa, said Friday that he has COVID-19.

The 78-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate said on Twitter that he was surprised to find out he is infected despite the three vaccination doses he has received.

“I can't believe it: I received 3 shot, .... (but) I'm infected. (I have a) headache, I can't warm up my body. I feel like my flesh is tearing away from the bones,” Walesa wrote.

“After this painful lesson I will never separate from my mask,” Walesa wrote.

Walesa was fitted with a pacemaker in 2008 and last year he had a heart surgery.

In the 1980s, Walesa led the nationwide Solidarity movement that eventually toppled Poland’s communist leaders. He served as democratic Poland's first popularly elected president in 1990-95.

Walesa is a strong critic of Poland's current right-wing government.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In kids' book, Sotomayor asks: Whom have you helped today?

    WASHINGTON (AP) — “Whom have I helped today?” That's the question Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor tells kids she asks herself every night before she goes to sleep. The book comes out Tuesday and is Sotomayor's third book for young readers. “I want kids to do this intentionally, to think that this is a requirement of living almost, that trying to figure out how they will make a better world should be a part of the charge of their living,” said Sotomayor, 67, in a telephone interview ahead of the book's publication.

  • Former Polish president, Solidarity leader Walesa has COVID

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Lech Walesa, the former Polish president and Solidarity trade union leader who played a leading role in the fall of Communism, has the coronavirus, he said on Friday. Originally a shipyard electrician in the northern port city of Gdansk, Walesa became a symbol of the historic changes that ended the Cold War, leading the Solidarity trade union movement which brought about the switch to a free-market economy in 1989.

  • U.S.' Blinken had 'frank' discussion with Russia

    Blinken said after the talks in Geneva that Washington had agreed to provide written comments to Russia after Moscow demanded security guarantees, including a pledge that Ukraine will never be able to join NATO.He described Friday's (January 21) talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, intended to reduce tensions that have risen since Russia massed troops near Ukraine's border, as frank and useful.Western states fear Moscow is planning a new assault on Ukraine after sending in forces into the former Soviet republic in 2014 to annex the Crimea peninsula. Russia denies planning an attack but says it could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.Blinken said Washington had sought during Friday's talks to determine whether Moscow was prepared to take a diplomatic path to defuse tensions over Ukraine.

  • Secretary Blinken in Geneva for crucial talks with Russia amid fears of Ukraine invasion

    On Friday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva. Holly Williams is in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, talking to locals about their fears for a Russian invasion.

  • Belgium announces easing of COVID curbs, sets need for boosters after five months

    Belgium announced a slight easing of its coronavirus restrictions on Friday despite record infections and also determined that people will need booster shots after five months to maintain COVID-19 passes giving access to bars or cinemas. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo extended opening for bars and restaurants to midnight from 11 p.m., allowed indoor activities such as play areas and bowling alleys to reopen and said venues with good ventilation could host more people than now. "The reason we can do this is the fact that we have such a high vaccination rate," De Croo told a news conference, adding that vaccinated people were half as likely to catch COVID-19 and 90% less likely to need to go to hospital if they did.

  • Jacksonville-area cold cases: Sadness for families, frustration for those investigating unsolved deaths

    New technology for DNA testing and bullet ballistics means hope for families of cold case homicide; and some successes, police say.

  • Village road could be renamed after complaints it is racist

    A consultation has been launched after visitors complained that a local street was offensive.

  • Yellen says universal pre-K, earned-income tax credit at 'core' of Build Back Better

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said two years of universal early childhood education and an expanded income tax credit were critical components of the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better plan that is still being negotiated with Congress. U.S. President Joe Biden this week said he needs to break up the signature legislation, passing a large chunk now and other measures later in the year, after running into opposition from fellow Democrats, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Biden on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-says-he-will-look-pass-build-back-better-elements-piecemeal-2022-01-19 cited strong support for the bill's $555 billion in climate change spending and noted that Manchin supported early childhood education, but conceded that plans to fund two years of free community college and a child tax credit would likely be dropped to ensure passage.

  • US taskforce defending election officials makes first arrest over alleged death threats

    New justice department unit alleges Texas man posted message on Craigslist calling for deaths of several officials People wait to vote in Georgia’s Senate runoff election in December 2020. Photograph: Robin Rayne/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock A special justice department unit created to combat threats against election officials made its first arrest on Friday after a man allegedly posted threats online against Georgia election workers. Chad Stark, a 54-year-old resident of Texas, was arrested by la

  • Oxford High School shooting

    Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others; his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also charged

  • Why Americans should care about Russian aggression against Ukraine

    President Biden needs to go to United Nations to rally the will to stop Putin, says retired Gen. Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander

  • U.S. rushes weapons into Ukraine as Biden predicts a Russian invasion

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to keep NATO allies on the "same page" after Mr. Biden said it was his "guess" that Putin would order forces to "move in" to Ukraine.

  • Missouri middle school teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to student

    Authorities outside St. Louis say they’re investigating the 37-year-old woman. One parent who said some of the images reached her son called them “pretty disturbing — wow.

  • Three woman-owned Cape Cod restaurants awarded $5,000 grants

    The MA Conference for Women gave $5,000 grants to three Cape Cod restaurants owned by women.

  • See & Do Oklahoma: A weekly update on entertaining people, places and events

    Read all about how Oklahoma City's performing arts organizations and live entertainment venues are dealing with another show-stealing surge of COVID-19 cases, powered by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

  • Greater Taunton residents among 12 to achieve rank of Eagle Scout in southeastern Mass.

    Several Greater Taunton residents have soared to a new rank in the Scouts BSA: they've achieved the ranking of Eagle Scout.

  • Controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from outside New York City museum

    The removal of New York City's controversial monument to 26th U.S President Theodore Roosevelt began this week, according to the American Museum of Natural Hist

  • What is Panther Island? A closer look at Fort Worth’s future riverwalk

    Similar to San Antonio, the $1 billion project will have restaurants and entertainment, plus 10,000 residents, on two new islands just north of downtown.

  • Refugees share their stories as unaccompanied youth coming to U.S. through art

    Refugees share their stories of coming to the United States as unaccompanied minors through the Samaritas Youth Refugee Art exhibit in Lansing.

  • This L.A. plant shop sees and serves the special needs community

    Juan and Susan Sanchez run a plant shop that employs people with special needs, like their teenage daughter. Their mission is spelled out on their awning: Thriving through flowers