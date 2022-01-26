Poland's pigeon fanciers eye moving up the pecking order
Veteran breeder Zbigniew Oleksiak says the best pigeons can go for up to 6,000 zlotys (1,300 euros) on the Polish market
Veteran breeder Zbigniew Oleksiak says the best pigeons can go for up to 6,000 zlotys (1,300 euros) on the Polish market
Computer models continue to "boost confidence" that Southern New England will get hit with "a high impact winter storm" Saturday.
The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.
The former president's son received a quick reminder about his father.
The Olton-Farwell boys basketball game on Tuesday night was postponed after officials left following the girls game.
Spears danced on Instagram in a yellow Target bikini, paired with brown pointed-toe pumps.
His whole face changed the second he saw them, and the footage is going viral.
”I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” tweeted Brittany Matthews, co-owner of Kansas City Current and fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Even Pat Sajak was surprised by the first thing the contestant asked for following the celebratory confetti.
The GOP Virginia governor's email hotline seeking reports of “divisive practices” in schools has received some, well, interesting responses.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) have urged the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse its ruling that Paxton cannot unilaterally prosecute voter fraud.Both Abbott and Patrick issued separate statements on Tuesday criticizing the court for undermining their push for "election integrity," a move that critics have called voter suppression for minorities who tend to vote Democratic,...
Evan Marriott became an overnight TV sensation when he starred on the 2003 dating series Joe Millionaire. Scroll on to see what he's up to now.
It's time for a change.View Entire Post ›
Facebook/Alicia WittA month after her parents’ shock deaths from hypothermia, actor Alicia Witt took to Facebook Tuesday to detail how the preventable tragedy has left her reeling and struggling with what she could have done to save them. In a raw statement released Tuesday, the 1984 Dune actor and Orange Is the New Black star wrote that “i had no idea that their heat had gone out. i will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. my
'I find myself on the bench watching him in awe,' Cavs forward Dean Wade said of Mobley, the third overall pick from USC
It’s no secret that Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review after his security request in the U.K. was denied . However, there’s a...
The driver said he was "grateful" he was in an EV during the I-95 gridlock and posted a picture of himself watching Netflix in the traffic jam.
Everything the Kentucky coach had to say after the Wildcats’ survived an overtime scare from Mississippi State.
Allen was impressed with the gesture by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
USMNT host El Salvador on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio as Gregg Berhalter's side are huge favorites to move one step closer to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
Rebel Wilson and her two sisters, Liberty and Annachi, rocked complementary '80s-inspired swimsuits during their family vacation in Fiji